Seniors discover fitness, friendship and improved health at local gym

At Discovery Health and Fitness, being over 60 doesn’t mean it’s time to sit on a park bench and feed pigeons all day.

The innovative fitness center on Daniel Island offers specialized fitness programs like Forever Fit, a functional training program focused on building strength, stamina and flexibility for seniors. Training includes CrossFit style training, such as pushing 50-pound sleds down the driveway, deadlifts and ring rows.

The idea for a senior fitness class took root in 2019, when gym member Clay Johnson started searching for a functional fitness program for his mom, Joy Johnson. Many Discovery members were already over 60, but Clay Johnson thought his mom, who was in her 70s, might be more comfortable in a class of only her peers.

“There aren’t too many programs for those of us who are older– I don’t like the word elderly!” Joy, who is now 78, said.

Recognizing the need for a class tailored specifically for seniors, Robert VanNewkirk, the owner of Discovery Health and Fitness, gathered enough members to form a class. By fall, Forever Fit was born.

The unique program has since flourished, drawing participants from various backgrounds. The classes, composed exclusively of seniors over 60, focus on functional fitness routines and developing lifestyle habits to prevent chronic diseases, build muscle and increase bone mass. There are currently eight members in the program.

The classes also benefit mental health, social health and physical health, according to Joy. In the four years of being a Forever Fitter, Joy Johnson says she has gone down a dress size and her bone density has increased 40 percent. “My doctor said he’s seen 40 year olds that don’t have [bone density] as strong as mine from lifting weights!”

From the very beginning, Discovery’s motto has been “Forging Lifelong Fitness.” Discovery coach Andrea Jones shares that the mission of the gym and Forever Fit is to help its members stay fit to live their lives to the fullest.

“From traveling the world, to mulching their yards, to playing with their grandchildren – our Forever Fitters are doing it all and we want to help them stay healthy enough to keep it up for a few more decades!” Jones said.

Jones and her fellow coaches at Discovery work with gym members on every level of health and wellness, including fitness, nutrition, lifestyle habits and building community.

The fitness center’s dedication to improving members’ lifestyles led to a second training program: Rock Steady Boxing (RSB). Designed for individuals dealing with Parkinson’s disease, RSB is a non-contact boxing-based fitness curriculum with a goal of improving Parkinson’s patients’ quality of life.

Studies on Parkinson’s show that forced, intense exercise can have neuroprotective, disease-slowing effects. Jones says that although it is the most challenging class she coaches, it is also the most rewarding.

Forever Fitter Veronica Payor shared her advice for fellow seniors in a video on Discovery Fitness’ website. She tells anyone who is interested in fitness and older to not be afraid: “You can live at the weight that is appropriate for you, not someone else. You’re not competing with anyone else; all you’re doing is trying to improve yourself.”

Both Forever Fit and Rock Steady Boxing are emblematic of Discovery Fitness’s commitment to fostering a supportive and empowering fitness community for seniors. These programs not only enhance physical health but also provide a sense of belonging and purpose, reinforcing the idea that fitness knows no age limits.

Rock Steady Boxing classes meet Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m. for one hour. Monthly membership is $145.

Forever Fit classes meet Wednesday and Friday at 9:15 a.m. for one hour. Monthly membership is $129.

For more information, visit discovery-fitness.com/.