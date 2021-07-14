Seniors storm back

Group: On Our Own

Contact: Carolyn Goff (goffcb@earthlink.net)

Next meeting: Monday, July 19, 3 p.m. at The DIME

In 2012, Carolyn Goff was a newbie on Daniel Island and also a mother with an empty nest. She knew she needed to meet people but wasn’t sure how to go about it. So she sent an email.

Goff gathered email addresses of 19 other women her age who were residents and pressed send. She didn’t just send an invitation for a girls night out or a wine night, she started a movement of independent women on the island.

Nine years later, Goff’s email is up to a list of 150 recipients. They call their group “OOO,” which stands for “On Our Own.”

“We have no officers, we have no rules, we have no dues,” Goff said with pride in her voice.

The group has ties to no affiliations. Face masks or vaccinations aren’t a requirement either. Quite literally come as you are.

On a monthly basis, 20 to 25 members get together for an outing. Their adventures include but are not limited to hands-on art, a film screening, a philanthropic project or lunch at an island eatery.

Since COVID, On Our Own has been meeting at various outdoorsy spots on the island. In May, the group met at The Pavilion at the Pierce Street Pool and in June it was Etiwan Park.

“We just pick different dates to meet. It’s not like the third Thursday of the month of anything like that.”

This month, On Our Own will congregate on Monday, July 19 at 3 p.m. at The DIME.

Goff and co-leader Anita Koszyk will be working together to get the group back to a full schedule of activities.

“Anyone is welcome to come,” Goff added. “I will say it’s all ladies, we’ve never had any men, but that’s not because we exclude men, it’s just simply women getting together.”

Group: Overture Daniel Island Contact: Ashley Venable (overturedanielmgr@greystar.com) Next meeting: See monthly schedule Daniel Island Overture, an apartment community for active adults ages 55 and older, is very much youthful these days. During COVID, when their abilities were limited, Overture came up with the idea to start resident-led committees where residents could have a voice and ownership of activities. From culinary classes to virtual reality explorations, residents who were deemed “high risk” during COVID were still able to vicariously visit parks around the country, travel the underwater seas and walk-through art exhibits. “Ultimately, we are pretty much back to normal, but it took time, patience and being extra creative,” said Ashley Venable, senior community manager at Overture. Venable noted that Overture is now back to offering their healthy continental breakfast five days a week, weekly wine downs, arts and crafts, fitness classes five days a week, pop ups and offsite events. Weekday themes consist of “Motivational Mondays,” “Terrific Tuesdays,” WOW Wednesdays,” “Throwback Thursdays,” “Fitness Fridays” and “Super Saturdays.” This month, Overture will begin their offsite happy hours. The first destination is the recently opened New Realm Brewing, where Dockery’s was previously located. Last week, Overture held a Forever Young prom where the residents dressed up to their era of choice, sipped on punch, ate delicious food and danced the night away with DJ Eddie. For a monthly rundown of events, visit Overture’s website at liveoverture.com or visit their Instagram and Facebook pages.

Group: DI Deepthinkers

Contact: Bill Payer (WPAYER@msn.com)

Next meeting: Wednesday, July 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Berkeley County Library - Daniel Island

“It’s not really a description, it’s more aspirational but we had to call ourselves something,” said Bill Payer, founder of the island-wide philosophical group DI Deepthinkers.

Two years ago, Payer decided to take a page from a retired philosophy professor on the island by the name of Hillyer Rudisill. Rudisill ran a club at the Berkeley County Library on the island for several years but it started to wither away as he aged.

As an ode to Rudisill’s work and in the name of philosophy, Payer decided to make an offshoot of the program which he entitled “Deepthinkers.”

With a mailing list of 45 members, a core group of 15 or so convene weekly at the library to philosophize and engage in a myriad of intellectual discussions stemming from social issues from all angles of society.

“It’s a really pretty diverse group,” Payer said. “It’s not intentionally a senior group but I would say probably the youngest people in it are late 50s, early 60s. There’s not a lot of 30- or 40-year-olds that are free Wednesday morning.”

DI Deepthinkers took a year-long hiatus due to COVID, but now they’re back to their weekly routine – every Wednesday morning from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the library at 2301 Daniel Island Drive.

Payer noted all participants involved have been vaccinated, but vaccination cards are not required to show proof.

“No one is scheduling their life around these meetings but it’s a good, solid course and there’s continuity,” Payer joked.

In February 2020, DI Deepthinkers began a lesson plan called Great Decisions, a project of the Foreign Policy Association. Current discussion topics the group is actively engaged in include climate change, India and Pakistan, The Red Sea region, Human trafficking,

Northern Triangle, China in Latin America, The Philippines, and AI and data.

“I don’t think anyone is trying to convince anyone else of anything but it’s really kind of an intellectual discussion,” Payer added. “Quite frankly, the answer is that there is no answer.”