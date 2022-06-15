Senses of Summer

From outdoor events like musical activities to refreshing treats, summer inspiration is easy to find on Daniel Island and in the surrounding areas. Whatever your interests are this season, the Lowcountry is sure to have something to please everyone.

Summertime is the perfect time to explore the area trails. Vacation vibe views and historical spots are just some of the sights along the trails.

The waterways surrounding Daniel Island and Clements Ferry are awash with summer options. Paddle-boarders, kayakers, and boaters can take advantage of the open water to cool off during hot, humid days and warm summer nights.

For residents interested in seeing Charleston from the water, the Carefree Boat Club offers the fun of boating without the responsibility of ownership. Carefree is located on the South Dock by DI’s only waterfront restaurant, The Kingstide. Membership Director Bruce Jarrard said interested parties can request a free tour to check out the club.

“Members love our club. We have over 30 boats at the Daniel Island Waterfront,” Jarrard said. “... We do everything that makes boat owners hate owning a boat. We handle all the cleaning, fueling, taxes, insurance, and maintenance.”

The Waterfront offers more than just sports, great food, and awesome views. This summer at the Waterfront will come alive with the sound of music. Every Thursday afternoon in June, live acoustic guitar music will fill the air at Waterfront Park on Daniel Island.

On July 30, Daniel Island Ferry, The Kingstide, and Daniel Island Real Estate will host “Concert and a Cruise” at the park. The free concert runs from 5-7 p.m. and features the local band, Groove Kitty. After the show, concert-goers can enjoy fabulous views by booking a Sunset Harbor Cruise on the Daniel Island Ferry.

Colby Hollifield, co-owner of the Daniel Island Ferry, said they’re offering a packed schedule of cruise options this summer. “We have started our summer schedule, running Wednesdays through Saturdays. We’ll be running for the Fourth of July, and we are putting together a ‘Midsommer Cruise’ later this month. Also added for summer is Frosé from The Dime. We’ll have it available on Wednesdays to start and hopefully expand that to every night during the summer. We’re also running to every concert on DI from downtown and we’ll be busy with charters for birthdays, weddings and summertime parties.”

While the July 4th Fireworks cruise is currently sold out, Hollifield said they are keeping a waiting list in case room becomes available.

Summer concerts at the Credit One Stadium are back and more popular than ever. Roper St. Francis Healthcare is sponsoring the concert series at the recently renovated Daniel Island stadium. The series features pop, country, and rock acts including OneRepublic,

Thomas Rhett, and Santana.

The stadium has food and drink options on site, but DI restaurants are ready to welcome locals and visitors for drinks and dining before heading to the concerts. Allie Clay, owner of Mpishi said, “We are opening for pre-concert dinners. We have been doing buffets, and they seem to be well-received.”

Summer is the perfect time to take advantage of New Realm Brewing Company’s outdoor seating before heading to the Credit One concerts. During the warm months, New Realm will be hosting music, trivia nights and much more.

Marie Sauer, owner of the popular Daniel Island wine store, Sauer Grapes says this summer she’ll be doing a monthly champagne festival along with weekly wine tastings. “Also I’ll be having my annual Bastille Day on July 14 with a wine tasting of French wines from all over France and authentic French appetizers.”

Want a little salsa with your summer Sundays? Look no further than Clements Ferry’s local Mexican restaurant, El Gallo Bar & Grill. On Sundays, customers can grab a bite before heading out to the back patio for a salsa social. Check out their social media pages for the dates and times to learn some smooth Latin dance moves.

All summer long, weather permitting, food trucks loaded with delicious delicacies will be parked at the Pierce Park Pavilion on Fridays from 5-8 p.m. The line-up of Friday food offerings runs through Sept. 2.

Pointe Hope also has Food Truck Friday featuring mouth-watering mobile bites for the whole family to enjoy. Trucks will be parked on the Village Green in front of The Hub.

Coffee isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of a cool summertime refreshment. But Lowco Café is adding a variety of summery drinks to the menu.

“Think tropical (coconut, pineapple etc.)! And we’re doing a cute little banana bread loaf with coconut as well and a marshmallow fluff brownie. We will be serving our fan favorite Jamaica Me Crazy flavored coffee all summer long — available iced or hot,” said owner Christina Corsino.

Craving a more traditional summer refreshment? Stop at Daniel Island’s Blondies Bagels & Cafe for ice cream treats. Starting in June, every Thursday through Sunday, Blondies will open in the evenings to dish out delectable ice cream that will keep kids and adults cool all summer.

Always a summertime favorite, the Daniel Island Independence Day festivities will be held on Saturday, July 2, starting with the annual patriotic parade. Anyone can participate as long as they arrive at the Bishop England High School parking lot between 3-3:45 p.m. Music at Smythe Park starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Unfortunately, the City of Charleston will no longer allow fireworks at this event due to safety concerns.

Along with the Fourth of July festivities, a must-do patriotic sight to see is the Daniel Island Exchange Club’s annual Field of Honor. About 750 American flags will be displayed on the lawn at River Landing Drive. The popular event will run from June 25 through July 9.

This season, there’s no shortage of fun things to do close to home. Daniel Island has something for everyone this summer.