September Author Series: ‘The Life and Legacy of Harry Frank Guggenheim’

It’s quite possibly one of the greatest stories you’ve never heard.

But veteran Forbes journalist and author Dirk Smillie is changing that with the publication of his bestselling book, “The Business of Tomorrow: The Visionary Life of Harry Guggenheim - From Aviation and Rocketry to the Creation of an Art Dynasty.”

It is the first biography on Guggenheim, a 20th century groundbreaking American icon who once owned more than 15,000 acres of property on Daniel Island and the greater Cainhoy peninsula. And, if the early endorsements are any indication, the book is off to a soaring start.

“‘The Business of Tomorrow’ takes the reader on a plane ride and then a rocket ship with one of the American Century’s most compelling, and lesser-known subjects,” wrote Claire Atkinson, chief media correspondent for Insider and former NBC News senior media editor.

Publishers Weekly called the book a “page-turning look at the power of wealth,” while POLITICO credited Smillie for laying out the case for Guggenheim as “the original space investor.”

On Sept. 21, Smillie will bring the story behind the story to the Lowcountry for the first time as guest speaker for “The Life and Legacy of Harry Frank Guggenheim,” presented by the Daniel Island Historical Society as part of The Daniel Island News Author Series. The ticketed event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Daniel Island

Club.

Smillie, who worked for more than a decade as a writer for Forbes magazine, got the idea for the book while serving as chief content officer for Guggenheim Partners, a $300 billion financial services firm. Part of his job was to write stories about the company’s history for an internal magazine known as the Guggenheim Quarterly.

“As a journalist, I’m always on the lookout for a good story,” he said. “…And I kept coming across Harry’s name…and it intrigued me that he had more or less been the family patriarch for almost half a century in the Guggenheim family - and I had never heard of him!”

“I just thought he had an amazing story and I was particularly interested in the fact that Harry had carried the torch from the old Guggenheim generation into the modern Guggenheim name and brand that we all know,” he continued.

Of note, said Smillie, were Guggenheim’s actions on behalf of the company after the Depression, which hit the family’s mining operations hard, and the loss of his father, Daniel Guggenheim, who served as head of the family at the time.

“The family name and reputation was really starting to shrink at that point…and everything else kind of fell on Harry’s shoulders.”

As the book jacket explains, “At the turn of the last century, the Guggenheim family ran the most powerful mining conglomerate on earth. Decades later came the Guggenheim museum, which became the hub of the world’s most powerful art brand. In between, the Guggenheim name was uttered in every field from aviation to politics,

from journalism to rocketry.”

And Harry Guggenheim, Smillie explained, was at the center of it all.

“Harry’s life intersected with so many well-known people across so many different sectors…I felt like there were probably a lot of hidden gems out there in terms of anecdotes and stories.”

Through his research, Smillie would come to recognize Guggenheim as a “flawed but brilliant man” whose impact was monumental. His early investments in aviation, in support of Charles Lindbergh, Robert Goddard, and others, paved the way for today’s modern commercial aviation and rocketry successes. The Guggenheim

museum he helped build is now internationally renowned and has led to the creation of three other museums under the family name around the globe. In addition to serving in the U.S. military, Guggenheim was also appointed U.S. Ambassador to Cuba, was a confidante to five U.S. presidents, and is credited with countless other

entrepreneurial endeavors and philanthropic pursuits. And for most of his efforts, Guggenheim rarely took a backseat.

“I think there is a lesson there in terms of how effective Harry’s philanthropy was,” added Smillie. “…He was pretty in the weeds with a lot of ventures that he bankrolled, both as a philanthropist and as a businessman. So I would hope people would understand that there is just an incredible value that comes from someone in

philanthropy who is really right there at the table with you and involved with how the money is being spent.”

To Smillie, and many others who have come to know of Guggenheim’s seismic contributions, it is time his compelling story is told and shared.

“When you think about 20th century history and everything that encompassed, across technology and politics and culture, it’s hard to find someone really significant who has not been written about. And I thought I found that with Harry Guggenheim.”

The Daniel Island News Author Series is sponsored by the Daniel Island Community Fund and Bublish, Inc. This event is also sponsored by the Daniel Island Club, with additional support from DICF.