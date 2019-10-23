Serious about cybersecurity

How many of you have talked to someone on the internet you don’t know?”

That was the question posed to all fifth graders at Daniel Island School by Emma Rush, education coordinator for the statewide Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force at a recent assembly at the school.

At least half of the students raised their hands.

The response emphasized the purpose of Rush’s presentation to raise awareness among kids regarding issues of online security such as social media use, privacy protection, and cyberbullying.

Operated through the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office in Columbia, the S.C. ICAC Task Force investigates internet crimes involving underage victims, and also offers free presentations for students, school faculty, and parents to help protect and inform against the potential dangers lurking online.

Carolyn Aarons, Director of School Counseling at Daniel Island School, said this is the fourth year the school has had the presentation for fifth and sixth graders. She said, “They’re typically at an age where they start to get more awareness.”

“Technology changes constantly, and kids are more savvy because it’s a big part of their lives,” Aarons said.

The presentation goes hand in hand with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held every October, which serves as a collaborative effort between government and industry to promote the importance of cybersecurity.

When it comes to who is really behind the screen, Rush said, “You don’t know who’s looking at your stuff.”

Hackers can create fake Instagram or Snapchat accounts; there are even apps that employ deepfake technology that let users swap their faces with other people.

The issue of online safety hits close to home with parents in South Carolina ever since an 11-year-old boy made headlines recently when he drove 200 miles from Simpsonville to Charleston to meet a man he met on Snapchat.

This means it is all the more necessary to enact privacy measures and to use caution when engaging with other people online. When asked “what should you keep private?” students gave answers such as your address, credit card number, birthday, and Social Security number. Rush added that you should use a different name than your regular name, and not to tag your location on social media.

Rush warned students not to trust anyone who tries to send gifts (like tickets, cellphones, etc.) through the mail; turns you against your family; makes you feel guilty or ashamed; talks to you about inappropriate things; or asks you to keep secrets.

IT’S JUST A PICTURE

Addressing inappropriate posts, students were told to avoid adult activities, violence, hate speech, illegal or dangerous behavior, and inappropriate images.

You might think “it’s just a picture” but it could have serious repercussions, said Rush. “When we post things online it can affect people’s reputations.”

Her advice applies to all users of social media: THINK before you share.

T= True

H= Helpful

I= Inspiring

N= Necessary

K= Kind

“If it’s none of these five things, then you shouldn’t post it,” she said.

CYBERBULLYING

Rush refers to cyberbullying as simply bullying because “cyber” is just bullying on a different platform. Bullying can take place on any digital device including texts, social media, gaming sites, or messaging apps.

Types of bullying include verbal; relational (hurting friendships and trust); reputational (anything that hurts someone’s character); and physical — anything that escalates from online to real life.

What can you do if you are being bullied? Don’t respond and record any threats, according to Rush. If you block or report someone, the social media site will often send that information to the state attorney general’s office to investigate. Also, if you see something, say something. “Speaking up could ensure it doesn’t happen to anyone else,” she said.

Parents should be on the lookout for signs of cyberbullying including their children withdrawing from friends and family, avoiding electronics, stress when receiving a phone message, or changes in eating or behavior.

Rush assured students that it’s OK to block, unfriend, report someone to the school, tell a parent or trusted adult, or call the cybertipline at 1-800-843-5678.

This advice resonated with Maggie, 11, who said she learned the importance of “telling an adult if something happens because you might not know what to do.”

ADVICE FOR PARENTS

Following the student presentation at Daniel Island School, Rush discussed many aspects of online safety with a small group of parents.

She identified the main risks and issues of the internet as online privacy, inappropriate content, cyberbullying, online enticement, and sexting or online sex.

But parents can be proactive by focusing on communication so kids “can talk about what they post online,” said Rush. Parents should be open, honest, non-judgmental, and trustworthy.

She gave five tips for making communication easier:

1. Establish an ongoing dialogue and keep lines of communication open

2. Don’t be overly critical of your child’s internet use

3. Explore the internet together

4. Create online rules together as a family

5. Be a good digital role model (and think about how often you are on your smartphone or other devices).

Rush also reminded parents to be aware of inappropriate content such as drugs and alcohol, threats, hate speech, profanity, illegal activity, and nudity or sexual content.

Setting guidelines about internet usage is important for the whole family. Parents need to let children know who they can talk to online, what works with certain devices and what’s on their phones, when they can use their phone, where they can have the phone or other devices, and why these rules are in place.

KNOW THE APPS

Here are some of the more popular apps used by kids and teens:

• Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Facebook Messenger: used for sharing and posting photos.

• In the gaming community, YouTube and Twitch are big.

• Skype, Google, and WhatsApp are messaging apps.

• Reddit and Tumblr are primarily for creative content posts.

• TikTok is a fast-growing social media app that lets users share short-form videos, and it’s one parents should monitor for privacy concerns and offensive material.

• By law, you have to be 13 years and older to open all of these accounts.