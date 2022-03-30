Serving it up & Staying Social at the Credit One Charleston Open!

Serving it up!

CHARLESTON COLLECTIVE

Find local favorites, all-in-one convenient location. Enjoy dishes from Charleston-based restaurants, including salads from Verde, Orlando’s Pizza, Swig & Swine BBQ and chef-inspired Baseline Burrito Bowls.

THE OAKS

The perfect spot to relax under beautiful oak trees and enjoy the breeze. Stop and grab a drink from one of the bars on your way, including Frozé, Möet & Chandon champagne and a wine selection from Kim Crawford.

MATCH POINT BAR & GRILL

The Match Point Bar & Grill is a new outdoor lounge featuring BBQ by award-winning Braised in the South restaurant. Menu items include chicken flatbreads, crab cake sandwiches and more. While here, enjoy a full-bar experience with cocktails, wine and beers by New Realm Brewing.

CLUB COURT CAFE

Club Court Cafe will feature hot coffee, classic blends and grab-and-go canned cold brews from local favorite King Bean Coffee Roasters.

Download the Credit One Stadium App to order a special selection of food and drinks right to your seat. This exclusive service is only available for premium ticket holders. For patrons who have cash onsite, reverse ATMs will be located on the concourse level of the stadium.

Stay Social

While onsite, keep up with the happenings on other courts and around the grounds by following the Credit One Charleston Open on social media. Snap a selfie and share what you’re experiencing at the tournament. You just may end up on the jumbotron and social channels. (@CREDITONECHARLESTONOPEN @CHARLESTONOPEN). The Credit One Stadium App is your go-to source for tournament information. Get real-time match updates, review the order of play, read tournament news and learn more about your favorite players. Use the app to explore the stadium’s site map, where you’ll find locations for cocktails, merchandise and more. The app also includes access to digital tickets. In-seat food and beverage ordering is available through the app exclusively for premium level ticket holders.