Set your hooks and save the date for kids’ fishing tourney

No bonding experience quite compares to fishing on Father’s Day weekend. Interested anglers need not cast any further than Smythe Park Lake on Saturday,

June 19.

The 10th Annual Daniel Island Kids' Fishing Tournament is making its return after last year’s event was canceled out of precaution to COVID-19. Masks and social distancing will be required but a fishing license will not.

The tournament is open to all children ages 4-15. Participants must be accompanied by a relative or guardian who resides or works on Daniel Island.

As far as the fish, eligible species are large-mouth bass, panfish, and mullet. All catches will be released.

First, second, and third place awards will be given for the longest fish of these species caught. There will also be an award for the longest “mystery fish” caught, and for any tagged large-mouth bass.

The Grand Champion Award will be given to the longest fish of the three eligible species. The champion will win a half day fishing trip for two people with Capt. Greg Peralta.

Tournament Committee Chairman Fred Danziger has been with the tournament since its start in 2011. He says it is a great way to get kids hooked on fishing.

“The Daniel Island kids' fishing tournament has become one of the most anticipated public events held on Daniel Island. Since its inception in 2011, we have drawn large crowds — not only the anglers and their families, but friends, neighbors and the community at large,” said Danziger. “The anticipation and excitement of the return of the kids is palpable among the organizers and sponsors alike. I can’t tell how many times I’ve been stopped on the street or in Publix and asked, ‘So, is the kids' tournament coming back this year?’ You bet it is! More sponsors and giveaways than ever, with registration bags filled with all sorts of good things.”

This year the organizing committee decided to donate proceeds to charities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic, said Danziger. “We anticipate those will be the Lowcountry Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, and East Cooper Community Outreach.”

Pre-registration is $5 per angler. Onsite registration is $10 per angler. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event and the tournament runs from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The annual tournament is organized by the Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club and presented by Scout Boats. Registration forms and tournament instructions can be found at various locations including Publix, Qwik Pack & Ship, Daniel Island Library, Daniel Island Property Owners Association, and SunTrust Bank. The registration form is also available online at the Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club website but must be printed, completed and sent to Treasurer Chris Lark, DI Inshore Fishing Club, 842 Duham St., Daniel Island, SC 29492, or email lark848@gmail.com