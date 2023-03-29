Setting the stage

A year ago, as the world’s top women tennis players and thousands of loyal fans prepared to step into a new stadium experience at the Credit One Charleston Open (COCO) on Daniel Island, there was a bit of a scramble going on behind the scenes.

The brand new, modernized and revamped facility had been completed just weeks before. As opening day loomed, several items remained on the “to do” list, including unloading and installing a fleet of new stadium seats that were waiting on a cargo ship in Charleston harbor.

Fast forward to 2023 – a new year marked with plenty of renewed excitement and energy, minus the last minute frenzy.

“We feel like we have a home now,” said Eleanor Adams, COCO’s tournament manager. “And that we’ve had a year now to really get to know the stadium and to work out the kinks and to be able to really move things easily. It’s been a gift!”

“We’re definitely in a place where we always like to be – ready a week before the tournament starts, so we can kind of finish things off, and we just didn’t have that opportunity last year,” added Bob Moran, tournament director and president of Charleston Tennis LLC. “It was kind of touch and go. So this year, we’re in a really good place.”

And if ticket sales are any indication, Moran is absolutely right. So far, they are pacing ahead of 2022’s totals and are expecting some 90,000 attendees throughout the week. All ticket packages have sold out, as well as both “Doubles, Bubbles and Bites” events.

The largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, the COCO officially kicks off Saturday, April 1, during the event’s “Family Weekend” and concludes on Sunday, April 9. And the 2023 player field is already generating lots of buzz, noted Moran. Charleston’s roster features five of the world’s top 10 players, including World

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, World No. 5 Ons Jabeur, World No. 8 Daria Kasatkina and World No. 9 and 2022 Charleston champion Belinda Bencic. Last week, 2020 Australian Open champion Sophia Kenin was given a wildcard entry into the tournament, joining fellow grand slam champs Sabalenka, Victoria

Azarenka, Sloane Stephens and Jelena Ostapenko in the field.

“We’ve always had a strong player field,” said Moran. “But this is by far the deepest field we’ve had…We have 42 of the top 73 players here, so every one of our players is ranked in the top 73 in the world. So day one, matches are going to be intense!”

But the tournament has more good news to celebrate. For the first time in COCO’s 50-year history, in December 2022 the event was named the WTA 500 Tournament of the Year. The fact that the selection was voted on by the players made it all the more meaningful for Moran and Adams.

“I’ve always felt like we were one of the best tournaments,” said Moran. “And now the facilities match what we’ve always done. It’s something we always strive for and it was really nice to see that happen in year one (of the new stadium’s opening)!”

“I think the players were astounded with our new facility,” added Adams. “It was so thoughtfully done with the players in mind, and right off the bat they saw it and they were excited and appreciated it…It’s an outstanding facility that you just don’t see on the tour very often.”

And as they have continually strived to do in the past, taking care of the players and making them feel at home takes center stage.

“What’s amazing to me is that every other sport, they go home after,” said Moran. “Be it the PGA or the NBA, they’re done and they go home. But these young women don’t go home, they go on to the next place…That’s why it’s such a challenge for us. They’re on the road for eight to nine weeks when they get here, so that’s why we

pay a little more attention to the creature comforts and the things that we can do…to make sure they’re taken care of.”

ELEVATING THE EXPERIENCE

Creating an experience that is second to none for both players and fans remains priority one in 2023.

“I think it’s about elevating the experience all the way around,” added Moran. “And that comes from ownership. They challenge us every year to make sure we’re doing the best we can…and to look for those new opportunities.”

Thanks to what Moran calls some good “sponsorship wins” this year, fans will get to partake in a number of “partner activation” activities – such as the Volvo Mobile Studio, where they can design a new Volvo; the Motorola Razr Experience, where fans can charge their phones and play a game of ping-pong; and the upgraded “Pro

Vision “test your serve speed” station. There will also be a new “Pose with Pros” photo selfie booth, where patrons can pose with a digital image of their favorite players.

“It’s so cool!” noted Adams. “And it will be the first time (it’s offered) at any tournament!”

Other enhanced fan experiences include a brand new permanent deck “under the oaks” in the middle of the facility’s grounds for listening to music or enjoying a bite to eat. There will also be more live music in more places, and new opportunities for fans to keep track of tournament action.

“It will be a lot easier for the patrons to come in and see where the players are practicing,” noted Adams. “That will be updated live through our practice courts scheduling, so they will know who’s on what court, so that if they have a favorite or someone they’re interested in getting to know a little better and watching them practice, they’ll be able to go and see that immediately.”

“We (also) have invested a ton more in video production,” added Moran. “Especially at night…it comes to life.”

PLAYER HAPPENINGS

When they’re not battling it out on the courts, players will once again have a chance to take part in some tournament favorites that are returning after being suspended for several years due to COVID. The popular “Player Party” is back in 2023 and will be held at the Riviera Theatre in downtown Charleston. The event, which will feature an illusionist and “candy bar,” offers a time for players to dress up and show “their true personalities,” said Adams.

The “Tennis in the City” event will also return this year. COCO players will partner with tennis players from the College of Charleston in offering a tennis clinic for local youth.

In addition, supporting charities will be an important part of tournament activities both on and off the courts. A fundraiser planned for earthquake relief in Turkey will net $100 every time a player hits an ace.

“It will be exciting!” said Adams. “I think when word gets out and the girls hit an ace it will mean a lot more.”

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, a former top 10 player, is returning to the WTA Tour, after having her first child last fall, to host COCO’s “Tennis Plays for Peace” Pro-Am benefitting Ukraine.

“She is coming from Ukraine, her family is still there and have been greatly affected by everything,” said Adams. “She also runs a tennis academy (there)…she’s trying to keep the children involved in something that can get their minds off of what they’re going through.”

Players will also take part in a virtual bingo game with patients at MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. And the USA’s Madison Keys, currently seeded at No. 9 in the COCO player field, will visit North Charleston, where her charity “Kindness Wins” helped fund the resurfacing of some local tennis courts.

All in all, tournament organizers are promising another win-win experience for everyone involved in this year’s event, which will showcase a singles draw of 56 players, a qualifying draw of 32 players, and a doubles draw of 16 players.

“Our attendees are in for a great nine days of tennis in April,” added Moran. “Where the best in women’s tennis will be in competition at the Credit One Stadium.”

For all the latest COCO news, information on where to park, and a complete schedule of events, visit creditonecharlestonopen.com/.