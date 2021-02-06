Setting your mind for a healthy financial outlook

A healthy money mindset explores how we can align our individual values with finances, while planning for a more secure financial future. It looks at how we can save, spend, share, and invest with a purpose in order to help drive mindful financial choices.

Today’s financial environment sets up unique challenges, including concerns over Social Security, sky-high college costs, and debt. Not to mention the pandemic we are still in, which has caused many to eat into their emergency funds, get behind on debt payments and create an even wider wealth gap. We are more likely to make our buying decisions online rather than in stores. For all these reasons, now more than ever, we all need a strong foundation with which to make financial decisions so that we aren’t distracted by all of the noise that surrounds us.

I call this being money-minded. A great start to become more money-minded is to determine what your money personality is. We all have one — like your love language, it defines how you interact, feel and express yourself by the way you spend, save, share and invest.

To become financially well, we need to understand our money personality, both our strengths and weaknesses, in order to bring clarity and discipline to our financial life. Does our spending align with our values? If not, why not? What about our money personality is creating this issue? What messages are we intentionally or unintentionally sending to others about our habits?

Being aware and mindful of our financial habits requires a major perspective shift about money for most of us. Money is just a thing. We have to avoid giving it too much power or else it begins to define us. But the perspective shift is more than that. It is believing that saving isn’t a burden.

In fact, savings is purchasing your future freedom. It is believing that investing isn’t about picking the best stocks, but it is about long-term growth necessary to building wealth and personal freedom. It is understanding that having a budget and a financial plan is for everyone, no matter what your bank account is worth. It is knowing that you are spending with a purpose and that you alone have the power to control your future by the smart financial habits you create today.

Every hour of every day, we have to make choices about finances. Don’t go into these choices on auto-pilot. Make financial decisions that align with your purpose, be mindful and deliberate and you will begin to use your finances to express your core values.

As a society, we must change our financial habits, increase our financial knowledge, and incorporate financial wellness practices into our lifestyle. Open your mind and eyes to a more positive financial future. We do this by understanding and perhaps redefining our own money personalities and working to create positive financial socialization for our children.

Stephanie W. Mackara, JD, CDFA, is president and wealth advisor with Charleston Investment Advisors LLC. For more, go to charlestoninvestmentadvisors.com.