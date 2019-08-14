Several development projects move through city approval process

ELIZABETH BUSH

beth@thedanielislandnews.com

Plans for a new Daniel Island hotel, an event/performance venue, and a multi-use building overlooking the Wando River moved another step through the City of Charleston approval process last week. All three projects were on the Charleston Design Review Board’s agenda on Aug. 5 – and all were unanimously approved.

COURTYARD MARRIOTT

The board gave preliminary approval on the design for a proposed Courtyard Marriott at 56 Fairchild Street, with staff and board comments regarding the landscape plans. The 78,000 square foot hotel is expected to feature 115 rooms and will be located on a 2.46 acre site adjacent to the Daniel Island Starbucks and across the street from the Central Island Square apartment complex. The project first went before the DRB on May 6 and was granted conceptual approval for construction.

THE WATERFRONT

A two-story building that will be part of a new development known as The Waterfront (formerly River Landing Village) at the end of River Landing Drive near the Daniel Island Real Estate Sales Center was also given preliminary approval by board members, after being revised slightly per suggestions at a previous meeting. The building will include a restaurant overlooking the water, retail space, a market area, and space for kayak/canoe storage. City staff noted there had been “good improvements” to the preliminary submittal.

“There’s a lot to like about this project,” said DRB Board Member Jeff Johnston.

Ground has already broken on the first phase of the new condominium and townhome community, which will ultimately consist of 250-300 residences, retail space, and amenities. The project is being developed by East West Partners and the architectural firm designing the space is McMillian Pazden Smith. The first phase is expected to be complete by 2021. The current waterfront trail maintained by the Daniel Island Property Owners Association along the river will remain as part of the project with some slight modifications. In addition, East West Partners plans to add another dock/pier to the waterfront that will be dedicated back to the Daniel Island POA for use by the community and visitors.

THE 890 PROJECT

A proposed event/music performance and retail venue planned for Daniel Island, currently referred to as “The 890 Project,” also received conceptual approval at the Aug. 5 DRB meeting. City staff called the plan an “innovative and interesting design” and noted it was off to “a good start.”

“It’s a pretty exciting project,” added DRB Board Member Michelle Smyth, who suggested designers pare down plans slightly to simplify things a bit. “…I feel like it’s an excellent addition to Daniel Island.”

Cheryl Smithem, a spokesperson for the developer of the project, noted that designs on the building are conceptual in nature and subject to change.

“The team appreciates the positive response received so far and looks forward to advancing the project more as the year progresses, however a significant amount of economic feasibility and design work is needed before the project is fully committed,” she stated.

More information on the project can be found at https://890project.com.