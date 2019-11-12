Sharing the joy of Holiday Traditions

Here are results from The Daniel Island News’ online survey where we asked readers about their holiday traditions. Thank you to those who responded and shared their personal stories about what makes the holidays special for their families.

Do you have a special ornament tradition?

“We select an ornament every time we travel. In this way, we relive the great experience we had when we traveled to different parts of the world. Every year, when we put the tree up, we share a memory from a different vacation.”

“We try to buy an ornament on each significant trip we take and each child gets an ornament representing something important in their lives each year.”

What is your most memorable ornament and why?

“I would have to say that it is a glass ornament made into the shape of California, with famous tourist spots on it. Before we left California to move to Daniel Island, we took a practice road trip up Hwy 1, from San Diego to San Francisco. We wanted our kids to get a sense of what it would be like when we traveled across country from California to South Carolina. We bought this ornament in Santa Barbara.”

One reader said their special ornament tradition involves the White House Christmas Ornament. “I have purchased them each year since I joined the Secret Service in 1975,” he wrote. As far as which one is the most memorable? “It’s nearly impossible to compare and contrast them. They have improved each year since their inception.”

SURVEY RESULTS

Do you get a new ornament every year?

YES: 55.56% NO: 44.44%

Do you have a special

ornament tradition?

YES: 78% NO: 22%