SHELBY ROGERS: Hometown player all grown up

Much has changed since Shelby Rogers made her Family Circle Cup debut back in 2001 — debut as a ball girl, that is.

The tournament has morphed into the Credit One Charleston Open after a long run as the Family Circle Cup and a brief stint as the Volvo Car Open.

Rogers went from starstruck to a star herself since her duties as ball girl included presenting flowers to Jennifer Capriati, who was crowned champ of the tournament in its first year in Charleston after a 28-year run in Hilton Head.

“She gave me a kiss on the cheek and told me I would play in the tournament someday,” Rogers recalled. “I couldn’t believe it.”

A decade later, Rogers made her debut in Charleston. Since then, she’s become one of the top players on the WTA Tour. Rogers, who turns 29 in October, is currently ranked No. 48 in the world.

But the biggest change just might be Rogers, herself. Since joining the WTA Tour, she’s received her college degree and worked as an analyst for the Tennis Channel when she was sidelined by an injury in 2018.

She’s quite the social media influencer and was recently on the cover of NowVIZ magazine’s first issue of 2022.

“I did the cover (shoot) last year,” Rogers said. “It was really fun, really exciting. I got out of my comfort zone, and I have to say it felt really good.”

The article, “The Way Up,” documented Rogers’ battle to return from a knee injury that forced a long recovery and her return to the elite level. In 2022, she began the year with her best ranking ever, World No. 38.

The article transitions into a question-and-answer session, flanked by photos of Rogers off the court.

NowVIZ advertises itself as a “hip digital magazine that evolved because we wanted a place to showcase top individuals doing awesome things in sports, fitness and music.”

Rogers is excited to return home where much has changed, especially the main stadium of the Daniel Island tennis complex. The more than $50 million renovation and conversion into the Credit One Stadium is stunning.

“I saw it when I was home in December,” Rogers said from Miami, where she was competing in the Miami Open. “Charleston is such an amazing place and I think the atmosphere will be great. I can’t wait.”

Rogers vividly remembers meeting Capriati during the coronation of the champ.

“That moment left a soft spot in my heart for the ball girls and boys,” Rogers said. “They have my respect.”

Rogers will make one more stop after Charleston before heading to Europe for the spring clay-court season, which culminates in early summer.

Rogers will play for team USA in the Billie Jean King Cup, which will be contested against Ukraine on April 15-16 in Asheville, N.C.

“We just have to come together as a team,” Rogers said. “It’s going to be an emotional week because of what’s happening in Ukraine. It’s going to be a lot of emotion.”