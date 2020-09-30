Sheriff's department continues opioid epidemic fight

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in fighting the ongoing opioid distribution and usage crisis, going to Facebook to express their concerns in a social media post on Aug. 24.

While it’s not always common for a police department to reach out to the community in this sort of way, David Brabham, major of investigations and support services, said that the move was made to raise awareness in Berkeley County communities.

“This time of year is for opioid awareness, and Aug. 31 in particular,” Brabham said. August 31 was International Opioid Awareness Day.

Cainhoy peninsula resident Lisa Kerns recently shared the department’s message on Facebook: “Deputy Harris of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office CAT Team and I are reaching out to our community for help with information. Opioid overdoses in the Daniel Island, Cainhoy, and Clements Ferry communities have been on the rise. If you have any information as to the opioid consumption or distribution in the community, please contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department at 843-719-4412. All information is kept private. Our hope is that we can do our part to get these drugs off the streets and help to those who need it most.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office hopes that their newly established and completely anonymous tip line will help clean the county’s streets of the dangerous drugs.

“It provides a level of protection for them to give law enforcement the information to follow up on while keeping them safe from retribution from the wrong doers that may live close to them,” Brabham said.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse reported 835 deaths from drug overdose in South Carolina in 2018, with Berkeley County making up 3.8 percent of deaths in the state with 32 people dead from overdoses, and 23 of those incidents coming from prescription drugs.

Opioids, which fall into the category of narcotic pain medications, can produce serious side effects if they are not taken correctly. The prescription drugs act by mimicking the human bodies’ natural neurotransmitters. When attached to the receptors, the drug fills the brain with dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is responsible for thinking, emotion, and feelings of pleasure.

Used in large quantities, it causes overstimulation in the brain, leading to a dependence on these substances, which can lead individuals to turn to the streets to find them illegally.

Brabham said that in 2020, the department has responded to 27 opioid overdose calls, with 13 heroin incidents, six prescription drug incidents, and two fentanyl incidents. Four incidents were fatal, while 19 needed Narcan to be administered to reverse the overdose.

“We have seen the devastating result of the abuse from all sides of the equation. The user who was once a vibrant and healthy person is reduced to a skeleton of the person they once were. The family has to deal with a loved one that is not rational,” Brabham said.

Other than the anonymous tip line, “the community can help by properly storing and disposing of their prescription drugs, making sure that children and other family members can’t access their controlled pain killers,” he said.

Additionally, the community can further help by disposing of the drugs at designated collection bins.

“We hope that through aggressive law enforcement and education of both our officers and the public will reduce the illegal use of opioids in our community,” he said.