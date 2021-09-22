Sherri Ginger reaches sky-high goals

If you’ve flown on a Delta Air Lines flight, Daniel Island resident Sherri Ginger may have been piloting your aircraft. Or perhaps you saw her on an episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters” featuring her second real estate purchase on Daniel Island.

The Air Force veteran’s many accomplishments make her a standout in the community.

Ginger was inspired to become a pilot at age 11 after sitting in the cockpit of her father’s HH-60 Black Hawk during a “Bring Your Daughter To Work Day.” At the age of 17, Ginger joined the military and while serving she was awarded a full scholarship to her dream school, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. After graduating with a bachelor of science in aeronautical science she earned a position as a pilot in the United States Air Force (USAF).

“I spent nine years serving my country, piloting the C-17A Globemaster here in Charleston, as well as the T-1A Jayhawk and the E-11A BACN Aircraft. Most of my military career was spent overseas, deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. I then transitioned into the corporate aviation industry as a BBD-700 Global Express/Global Vision Captain at the age of 30, where I performed VIP passenger operations for celebrities, athletes and politicians worldwide as Pilot In Command. Wanting to pursue a more balanced life, I found a career in the airline industry.”

The 36-year-old is currently employed as a B737 instructor pilot, check pilot, and first officer at Delta Air Lines. She trains both new and seasoned pilots and flies jets and works as a pilot about three months a year.

Even with her busy schedule, Ginger still finds time to help others. She volunteers as a propel mentor at her work for three college graduates with dreams of becoming Delta Air Lines pilots.

Ginger works with her good friend and fellow veteran Brooke Kahn, locally promoting her nonprofit organization, “She’s the Veteran.” The organization’s goals are to educate, advocate, and correct the misperception of the female veteran. Ginger is also an active member of local VFW Post 3137 and the Junior League of Charleston.

“I’m still not done,” Ginger continued. “I’m always looking for the next step. Just this year I was accepted into the Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Charleston 2022 class and have started my own consulting company.”

Ginger has received many awards and accolades. At the age of 24, Ginger finished the USAF Joint Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training as a distinguished graduate and received the AETC Commander’s Flying Training Award.

Recently, Ginger was named among the 40 Under 40 by the Charleston Regional Business Journal. She was thrilled to be included, “I feel humbled and honored to be named among the top 40 under 40 of Charleston.”

Parents Charlotte and Richard Surmanek have always been proud of their daughter. “She’s always had that special twinkle in her eyes and Sherri continues to amaze us,” said her mother, Charlotte. “We are so very proud of her accomplishments and are blessed to have her as our daughter and as a great role-model for others to follow.”

For those who’d like to follow in her footsteps, Ginger has some advice. “Show some grace. Grace on yourself. Grace on others. The road ahead is not easy. If it was easy it wouldn’t be worth it. Remember failure and mistakes are just part of the process of success. And most importantly, remember everything you want is on the other side of fear.”