'She's truly a gift'

When Gabby Meyer bags your groceries at the Daniel Island Publix, you will get friendly conversation and maybe some cooking advice. Gabby has worked at Publix for nearly 10 years and is somewhat of a local celebrity.

“Everyone who comes into my line says, ‘Hi Gabby,’ every time,” she said. “I love it.”

The best thing about her job? “Everything and everyone,” including her managers, customers, and fellow employees. “I meet a lot of people and made a lot of friends. They’re adorable. I love them. They give me hugs every time.”

Gabby, who is 29 and has Down syndrome, moved to Daniel Island from St. Louis with her parents, Mike and Shana, and brothers, Jake and Ben, 16 years ago. She attended the Daniel Island School and Bishop England High School. In 2018 she graduated from the College of Charleston’s REACH program, a fully inclusive four-year curriculum that promotes academic advancement, socialization, and independent living for students with developmental delays.

“I worked all through high school and college,” said Gabby, who’s younger brother, Ben, has worked at Publix for eight years. “I love having my brother work here.” Ben graduated from Coastal Carolina University’s LIFE program, which is similar to the REACH program.

They are both full time employees with full benefits paying for their own apartment at Central Island Square, according to their mother, Shana, who is a long-time advocate for including children with disabilities in sports, public schools, and the community. “It offers a lot of independence and she can walk to work; it’s the perfect setup.” She said of Gabby’s apartment across the street from Publix. “She has a strong work ethic; I don’t ever remember a day that she wasn’t happy going to work.”

In her free time Gabby likes to hang out with her pals going shopping, to the beach, and out to happy hour and dinner on Daniel Island. Some of her favorite spots include Vespa, Wasabi and Viva. “I love all of them,” she said, “and also Kingstide and Orlando’s.”

“One of her strong suits is reaching out and getting together with friends; she is extremely social and self-motivated,” Shana said.

Gabby works out almost every day at the fitness center downstairs from her apartment. “I do 45 minutes on the treadmill, and I do weights, sit-ups, pushups and planks,” Gabby said.

She also enjoys swimming and has nearly 50 Special Olympics medals as testament to her skills that were honed as a child on the Daniel Island Flying Fish and Bishop England swim teams.

The accomplished young woman plays the guitar and writes songs as well. “I recorded a single for one of my friends, her name is Grace. I’ve been writing music for five years and I’m going to keep on going,” said Gabby, who someday wants to be a Nashville recording artist.

“She will sit out on her porch with her guitar and sing,” Shana said. “She’s had a passion for music as long as I can remember.”

Gabby’s latest passion is cooking, and she prioritizes healthy meals. “I like shrimp, salmon and chicken,” said the budding chef, who often shares cooking inspiration with customers checking out at Publix. “Tomorrow night for dinner I’m making pasta with chicken in red sauce and asparagus.”

On Sundays, Gabby delights in dinner at her parents’ Daniel Island home, along with her grandparents, who also live on the island, and the family’s two Cavachon dogs. Her brother, Jake, is moving back to Daniel Island and the whole family will live within a mile of each other. “I’m very excited,” said Gabby. “I’m over the moon.”

Many of Gabby’s neighbors and most Publix customers know the engaging socialite, who isn’t afraid to make the rounds at large events chatting with existing and soon-to-be friends.

Shana said her family is inspired by Gabby’s bravery and confidence. “We are constantly learning from her; it’s been that way for years. In many aspects of my life, it makes me refocus and rethink. She’s truly a gift.”