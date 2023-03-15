Shoot your shot to help end homelessness all year long

What does shooting hoops have to do with homelessness? If you ask 9-year-old Wade Altum, a lot.

Since 2020, the Daniel Island School fourth-grader has been raising money with his annual charity challenge, Hoops Against Homelessness.

All proceeds raised benefit One80 Place, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing safe housing and services to help end homelessness.

What started with family and friends has grown to include community members throughout the Lowcountry and beyond. This year’s campaign will run from March 18-26. Participating is easy, just shoot 10 baskets and donate $1 for every basket made or challenge others to play. Residents can sign up or donate at one80place.org or check out Hoops Against Homelessness on Instagram.

Lara LeRoy of One80 Place is grateful to partner with Altum’s event. “At 9-years-old, Wade understands the importance of helping others and he inspires others to do so. At One80 Place, everything we do is grounded in the core belief that everyone deserves a home.”

Wade looks forward to the annual event and hopes to motivate others. “I hope I inspire my friends because some of my friends ask about it and if I’m doing it again. So it is nice that they care about it too. I feel like everyone that plays it learns a little bit more about homelessness and One80 Place.”

Katie Finley and her son Declan got involved last year after seeing an Instagram post. “Declan said he wanted to get involved because basketball is one of his favorite sports and doing something to help others while playing basketball is a great idea for him and his friends.

To be honest, I had not heard of One80 Place and was intrigued by the idea… because it would help teach my children the importance of giving back.”

Wade’s parents Kate and Justin Altum say their son was always a curious, caring boy. “When he noticed homelessness, we talked about it and he wanted to do something. He is very compassionate and we told him we would support his efforts to make an impact,” Justin Altum said.

The event is a family affair, from sharing ideas during family dinners to creating an event slideshow.

“We are obviously very proud of him for wanting to do his part to help, but it is even more rewarding to see other people believe in and join his efforts,” Kate Altum added. “The fun part of Hoops Against Homelessness is the team effort and seeing people rally around an important issue. We’re excited to do what we can to help him.”

Wade’s 6-year-old sister, Nina, is inspired by her brother’s philanthropy. “I think it’s nice and I think it’s a lot of money to help the people get a home and food.”

To find out more, visit Hoops Against Homelessness on Instagram or attend an event happening at the Daniel Island Recreation Center on March 23 from 3-4 p.m.