Sign up for the Oct. 26 DI News Author Series featuring Women’s stories: Truth and fiction

Former local newscaster Angie Mizzell will talk about her nonfiction memoir, “Girl in the Spotlight” and Daniel Island resident Stephanie Alexander will highlight her fictional series of novels that feature women protagonists at the Oct. 26 DI News Author Series, at 4 p.m. at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community. Admittance is free. You can reserve your spot using: bit.ly/DINewsOct.