Home / News / Sign up for the Oct. 26 DI News Author Series featuring Women’s stories: Truth and fiction

Sign up for the Oct. 26 DI News Author Series featuring Women’s stories: Truth and fiction

Wed, 10/18/2023 - 10:00am admin
Former local newscaster Angie Mizzell will talk about her nonfiction memoir, “Girl in the Spotlight” and Daniel Island resident Stephanie Alexander will highlight her fictional series of novels that feature women protagonists at the Oct. 26 DI News Author Series, at 4 p.m. at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community. Admittance is free. You can reserve your spot using: bit.ly/DINewsOct.
 

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here