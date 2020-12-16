Signless intersection spurs safety survey

The safety at the intersection of Barfield Street and Daniel Island Drive is being questioned. The answer will be left up to residents.

Right now there is no signage for motorists such as a stop sign or a traffic light. One crosswalk governs the intersection which has essentially turned into a four-way yield.

Charleston City Council District 1 councilwoman Marie Delcioppo, Traffic and Transportation Committee member, released a survey to assess citizen feedback regarding the safety of the intersection. The one and only question asked: Would you like Daniel Island Drive and Barfield Street converted to a four-way stop?

Delcioppo clarified that plans for such a reconfiguration are solely dependent on ample community support. She reiterated it is strictly a survey, not a yes or no decision, just to gauge interest.

“I have no attachment one way or the other,” Delcioppo said. “If folks would like it to be a four-way intersection and that is the majority we can do that. If the majority do not then that is OK too.”

The conversation has been going on for quite some time, since before she was elected to Charleston City Council in November 2019. Delcioppo noted the survey was spurred by residents who expressed problems with visibility when making turns at the intersection. With similar complaints about a constant stream of traffic making it more complicated to merge with the flow of the ever-expanding number of vehicles.

Delcioppo was not aware of any history of accidents or collisions at the intersection in question. She just wants to know how much of a “pain point” the intersection imposes.

Delcioppo did not specify the cost but said it would be relatively inexpensive.

Complete the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/FZ2VZLF.