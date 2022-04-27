A silent observer with a coffee craving

It’s a half hour until close and almost all of the caffeine connoisseurs have come and gone. Except for one.

A blonde-haired girl sits alone at a far table in the back of Blondies Bagels & Cafe on Daniel Island. She’s minding her own business as she strokes the keyboard of her Macbook.

Her athleisure apparel, which consists of an oversized T-shirt and yoga pants, and laid back demeanor suggests that she’s self-employed because it’s Monday afternoon not the weekend. She’s not lonely, she’s working.

Her name is Ashley James, she’s a 24-year-old Realtor for a cloud-based brokerage by the name of EXP Realty and a former business marking graduate from East Carolina University. She moved to Charleston two years ago for a job she never got to start because of a hiring freeze due to COVID-19.

At first she was apprehensive about the instability of a commission-based job. Now, she’s her own boss, works her own hours and simply wouldn’t have it any other way.

James resides in Park Circle, but prefers to work anywhere that has a WiFi connection, except from home. She likes to get out of the house for a breath of fresh air and of course the fragrance of freshly brewed coffee.

James changes her coffee destination on a weekly basis. Lately, Blondies Bagels & Cafe has been her flavor of the week. She doesn’t mind the commute, it’s only a 12-minute drive.

“They have good bagels so I come here,” James admitted.

A cinnamon sugar bagel with a vanilla latte are the contents of her midday ritual.

“That’s the go-to,” James confirmed.

When James isn’t landing contracts, sifting through a maze of paperwork in the form of online documents or just doing her due diligence for clients, she’s people watching. She’s a silent observer.

As James types away, she can’t help but overhear the woman who’s sitting at a nearby table. She’s talking about fostering children, particularly a 4-month-old that she just recently has taken custody of.

The two struck up a lovely little chat that was short lived once the woman’s friend arrived to join her in the consumption of a caffeinated beverage and perhaps a delectable bagel too.

James returns her attention to her laptop’s screen as she attempts to regain focus on work. Although, she can’t help but naturally eavesdrop on her coffee neighbors’ conversation.

After all, it’s human instinct to be interested in others’ conversations going on around us.

Coffee Conversations is an ongoing observational feature, highlighting local people and the issues they discuss over coffee.