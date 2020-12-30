The silver lining

For many, 2020 has become a description for all that has gone wrong in this year.

Flat tire – that’s so 2020. Favorite restaurant closed? UGH! 2020! But for all its flaws, and there are plenty, you have to admit there have been silver linings. More cuddle time on the couch with the kids, longer walks for the dog, experimenting with new recipes, finding a new passion or rekindling a fire within ourselves for something that brings us joy.

For Peter Finger, most known on Daniel Island as a professional photographer, COVID-19 created space both in his life and in his home for an oil painting art studio. He’s painting his silver lining.

“My photography has been my full-time career for over 20 years, but my passion for painting never left me,” shared Peter, who had his first one-man show while still in high school and moved on to finish college as an art education major with a minor in fine arts.

For years, Peter showed work at various galleries and outdoor art fairs earning local, regional and national awards as a fine arts painter for landscape paintings. He started teaching art and was a lecturer at the Hudson River School of Painting. Following a teaching career, Peter went to work for Apple computer company and worked at various design firms until his photography passion blossomed into a business.

“I simply didn’t have the time to dedicate myself to painting,” he said.

Peter’s professional photography range is broad, covering musical artists and concert work, real estate, weddings and corporate events and educational clients.

“Then came this awful COVID-19! All of my clients could not use my services. Schools shut down and weddings were canceled or postponed,” he said.

As many small businesses can attest, this is the time when you have to get creative if you want to continue to pursue a profession that fulfills you personally and financially. Peter made the decision to pivot from photography to painting.

“It was a rough start. My early work was very detailed, almost photo realistic. I didn’t want to paint that way, so my new work is more painterly, less detailed and sometimes more abstract.”

As Peter created more work, he also created a space to work.

“I have a studio under my home and now, after a lot of work on trying to find my new style, I’m painting on a regular basis,” he said.

Peter’s passion for painting has been rekindled during the pandemic, and he’s found joy in experimenting. He found a love for water soluble oils instead of the watercolors and traditional acrylics he used in his early works.

“As soon as I have about 20 pieces that I am very happy with, I plan on looking for gallery representation,” he said.

In the interim, Peter has collaborated with the owner of Blondies Bagels & Cafe to fill their walls with beautiful work. His paintings are also available on his website, along with commissions at PeterFingerArtist.com, and you can follow his progress on Instagram at

Peter Finger Artist, and he continues to be a source should you need a professional photographer at PeterFingerWeddings.com.

Daniel Island resident artist Heather MacQueen Jones specializes in commissioned original oil paintings curated specific to your sanctuary. To learn more, visit her website at MacQueenJones.com or follow her videos on Facebook.