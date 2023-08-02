Single-family residential subdivision slated for Seven Farms Drive

This week there are new developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as the application results for specific items to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area.

UPCOMING

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Feb. 9: A site plan at Mikasa Apartments (Aventon) on Clements Ferry Road for the construction of five multifamily residential buildings (320 units), clubhouse and parking lot.

Feb. 16: A plat and road construction plans for a 20-lot single-family residential subdivision at 509 Seven Farms Drive on Daniel Island.

RESULTS

Feb. 2: A major subdivision road development plan at Cainhoy Del Webb on Clements Ferry Road and Cainhoy Road for 164 single-family residences. Results: Pending final documentation to T&T, Engineering, MS4, GIS, and Planning. Once approved, submit Road Plans to Engineering for stamping.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED CITY & COUNTY MEETINGS

Berkeley Co. Bd. of Education meets twice each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Berkeley Co. Council meets fourth Mon. of each month, 6 p.m., Berkeley County Admin. Blg., 1003 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner.

City of Charleston Council typically meets the second and fourth Tues. of each month, 5 p.m., City Hall, 80 Broad Street, Charleston, SC and/or virtually via Conference Call #1-929-205-6099; Access Code: 912 096 416. Exceptions: Summer Schedule - 3rd Tues. of June,

July, and August; December meetings on the 1st and 3rd Tues. Dates and locations subject to change.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meets every Thurs. at 9 a.m.via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design meets the 1st Wed. of each month at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning meets the 1st and 3rd Tues. of each month at 5:15 p.m., except for January and July when no meeting is held on the 1st Tues.

City of Charleston Design Review Board meets the 1st and 3rd Mon. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Planning Commission meets the 3rd Wed. of every month at 5 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Large projects meets the 2nd and 4th Wed. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Small projects meets the 2nd and 4th Thurs. of every month at 4:30 p.m.