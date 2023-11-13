Single-match tickets go on sale for Charleston Open

Single-match tickets for the 2023 Credit One Charleston Open are now available for sale.

The WTA 500 tournament is the clay season kickoff event on the Hologic WTA Tour. The nine-day tournament showcases a singles draw of 56 players, a qualifying draw of 32 players and a doubles draw of 16 players.

The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island.

Single tickets can be purchased online, as well as tournament-long ticket packages and mini-plans. Or you can call 843-856-7900.

Charleston Tennis, LLC, manages Credit One Stadium under a lease from the City of Charleston.

The Credit One Charleston Open celebrated its 50th year, and for the first time in tournament history, was recognized as the WTA 500 event of the year in 2022. The tournament has been a pioneer in women’s professional sports since 1973, paving the path for female tennis players to receive equal recognition, respect and pay in the sport. Originally held on Hilton Head Island, the event moved to Charleston in 2001 and is played on Daniel Island at the LTP Daniel Island tennis center, home to the Credit One Stadium.