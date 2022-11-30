Skate the Stadium
Credit One Stadium to transform into public ice skating rink throughout December
By:
Elizabeth Bush
It’s no secret that Christmas in the South doesn’t typically offer the glorious winter wonderland our northern counterparts enjoy. But grab your scarves and mittens because that is about to change, at least on Daniel Island.
A little holiday magic – better known as “Skate the Stadium” – is coming to Charleston’s island town and will be the only offering of its kind in the Lowcountry this season. The custom built outdoor skating rink will debut at Credit One Stadium during the Daniel Island Holiday Tree Lighting festivities on Friday, Dec. 2. The annual event is free and open to the public with no capacity restraints.
In addition to ice skating, the month-long event will feature cozy firepits, a pop up café, holiday carolers, a ’90s “Glow Night,” visits with Santa, a performance by Charlton Singleton and the Contemporary Flow Band, and much more. The rink will be open throughout December on Thursdays and Fridays, from 5-10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m. (closed Christmas Day and Dec. 30). Tickets are $10 per person and include skate rental and a one-hour skating session.
“Our goal is to create thoughtful, unique experiences that bring joy to the communities we serve,” said Bob Moran, president of Charleston Tennis. “By building an outdoor skating rink for the holidays we hope to spread joy and create another way for people to engage in a new holiday tradition that encourages movement and social connection.”
In addition to the opening of the rink, the Daniel Island Tree Lighting will feature musical performances by the Charleston Concert Band and carolers, fun photo ops, as well as kids’ activities.
“The Daniel Island Community Fund and Property Owners Association team are excited to join efforts with our friends at Credit One for the Annual Daniel Island Holiday Tree Lighting,” said Lisa Avant, associate community manager for the Daniel Island POA. “By joining with Credit One to host the event at their amazing facility and stadium, the event will be even bigger and better this year!.. As we kick off the holiday season with our traditional tree lighting event, all of these new fun activities and entertainment will make our island even more festive.”
A variety of food and beverages will also be available for purchase during the “Skate the Stadium” festivities, including cookie samplers, s’mores kits, cinnamon sugar pretzels, hot cocoa and cider, and seasonal beer and specialty cocktails.
“I think it’s just gonna be a feel-good amazing family event,” Moran added. “This is year one, but we hope for this to be an annual event!”
The “Skate the Stadium” rink is slightly larger than a tennis court at 77-feet by 51-feet.
Skaters can wear regular skates (included in rental), but special devices will also be offered for those not so steady on their feet. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
Credit One Stadium is also a designated drop off site for the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation. Anyone bringing a toy to donate will get $2 off their skating session.
As of Nov. 29, more than 4,600 skating session reservations had been made. Although all sessions appeared to be sold out on the event website on Tuesday, organizers encouraged those interested to check back regularly to see if additional tickets become available.
Non-skaters can enter the stadium area for free. For ticket information and event details, visit creditonestadium.com/skate-the-stadium.
City of Charleston upcoming holiday events
As the holiday season approaches, the City of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs announced its “Holiday Magic in Historic Charleston” calendar of city-produced holiday events and celebrations. Key dates include:
● Dec. 3 and 4, 10 and 11, and 17: Holiday Market extension of the Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Donations for Toys for Tots will be collected.
● Dec. 4: The Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting, stepping off promptly at 3 p.m. on Broad Street near Colonial Lake, continuing up Broad Street to Meeting Street, where it will travel north on Meeting Street to Calhoun Street near Marion Square. The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will follow the Holiday Parade in Marion Square with musical programming starting around 5 p.m.
● Dec. 10: The Annual Holiday Parade of Boats in Charleston Harbor will depart Shem Creek at 6 p.m. The parade features lighted and festive boats that proceed from the Cooper River, through the Charleston Harbor and into the Ashley River. Those wishing to register to participate in the Holiday Parade of Boats should visit charlestonarts.org. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
● Dec. 11: Holiday Magic on Ann Street, from 3 – 6 p.m. This new event is presented in partnership with the Music Farm, extending the fun of Second Sunday on King Street with a family-friendly block party featuring live music and holiday vendors, with festive refreshments available for purchase.
● Dec. 18: Holiday Magic in Historic Charleston is also a partner in promoting and producing Chanukah in the Square, an initiative of the Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program at the College of Charleston and Chabad of Charleston and the Lowcountry. This festive celebration, which features live music, arts and crafts and traditional seasonal food, starts at 4 p.m. and culminates with the lighting of a menorah at dusk.
All events are free to attend. For more information visit charlestonarts.org or call 843-724-7305.
Events on the Ice
SKATE THE STADIUM!
Opens Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.
Daniel Island Tree Lighting - 6 p.m.
Credit One Stadium
Thursdays & Fridays, 5 -10 p.m.
Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Sundays, 12 – 5 p.m.
(Closed Christmas Day and Dec. 30)
Holiday Carolers
Thursdays, Dec. 8, 15, 22
5:30 to 6 p.m.
Ladies Night/Bubbles on Ice
Thurs., Dec. 8, 7-10 p.m.
’90s Glow Night
Sat, Dec. 10, 7-10 p.m.
Jazz Night & Bourbon Tasting
Thurs., Dec. 15, 7-10 p.m.
Visit with Santa!
Sun., Dec.18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.