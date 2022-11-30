It’s no secret that Christmas in the South doesn’t typically offer the glorious winter wonderland our northern counterparts enjoy. But grab your scarves and mittens because that is about to change, at least on Daniel Island.

A little holiday magic – better known as “Skate the Stadium” – is coming to Charleston’s island town and will be the only offering of its kind in the Lowcountry this season. The custom built outdoor skating rink will debut at Credit One Stadium during the Daniel Island Holiday Tree Lighting festivities on Friday, Dec. 2. The annual event is free and open to the public with no capacity restraints.

In addition to ice skating, the month-long event will feature cozy firepits, a pop up café, holiday carolers, a ’90s “Glow Night,” visits with Santa, a performance by Charlton Singleton and the Contemporary Flow Band, and much more. The rink will be open throughout December on Thursdays and Fridays, from 5-10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m. (closed Christmas Day and Dec. 30). Tickets are $10 per person and include skate rental and a one-hour skating session.

“Our goal is to create thoughtful, unique experiences that bring joy to the communities we serve,” said Bob Moran, president of Charleston Tennis. “By building an outdoor skating rink for the holidays we hope to spread joy and create another way for people to engage in a new holiday tradition that encourages movement and social connection.”

In addition to the opening of the rink, the Daniel Island Tree Lighting will feature musical performances by the Charleston Concert Band and carolers, fun photo ops, as well as kids’ activities.

“The Daniel Island Community Fund and Property Owners Association team are excited to join efforts with our friends at Credit One for the Annual Daniel Island Holiday Tree Lighting,” said Lisa Avant, associate community manager for the Daniel Island POA. “By joining with Credit One to host the event at their amazing facility and stadium, the event will be even bigger and better this year!.. As we kick off the holiday season with our traditional tree lighting event, all of these new fun activities and entertainment will make our island even more festive.”

A variety of food and beverages will also be available for purchase during the “Skate the Stadium” festivities, including cookie samplers, s’mores kits, cinnamon sugar pretzels, hot cocoa and cider, and seasonal beer and specialty cocktails.

“I think it’s just gonna be a feel-good amazing family event,” Moran added. “This is year one, but we hope for this to be an annual event!”

The “Skate the Stadium” rink is slightly larger than a tennis court at 77-feet by 51-feet.

Skaters can wear regular skates (included in rental), but special devices will also be offered for those not so steady on their feet. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

Credit One Stadium is also a designated drop off site for the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation. Anyone bringing a toy to donate will get $2 off their skating session.

As of Nov. 29, more than 4,600 skating session reservations had been made. Although all sessions appeared to be sold out on the event website on Tuesday, organizers encouraged those interested to check back regularly to see if additional tickets become available.

Non-skaters can enter the stadium area for free. For ticket information and event details, visit creditonestadium.com/skate-the-stadium.