Skate the Stadium ice skating sessions sold out

More than 1,500 skaters hit the ice last weekend for the debut of “Skate the Stadium” at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island. According to organizers, more than 5,000 tickets have been sold for the event’s December sessions.

Although all individual skating reservations for the custom-built rink are sold out, as of Dec. 5, there were still tickets available for a “Jazz & Bourbon Night” ($150 per person) on Dec. 15.

There are currently no plans to add additional skating sessions. Non-skaters do not need tickets and can enter the stadium for free.

Bob Moran, president of Charleston Tennis, called the event’s opening weekend “incredible.”

“Over 1,500 people attended our Tree Lighting on Friday night,” stated Moran in an email. “It was great seeing how many people came out and enjoyed the holiday ambiance and watching the skaters, then went up and had some beverages and concessions while chatting with their friends and neighbors.”

Event organizers encouraged community members and visitors to “come out and enjoy the stadium, which is beautifully decorated for the holidays.” Skate the Stadium is being offered in partnership with the Daniel Island Community Fund.

For more information, visit creditonestadium.com/skate-the-stadium/.