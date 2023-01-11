Sloan looks back at starting Daniel Island from ‘scratch’

More than 30 years ago, vast acres of farmland and hunting grounds dominated the dirt on Daniel Island.

Today, that same chunk of land now boasts schools, parks, pizza parlors – even a tennis-slash-music stadium that can rock up to 11,000 people on any given night.

“Daniel Island has exceeded everyone’s wildest expectations,” said Matt Sloan.

Matt Sloan is the well-known developer responsible for overseeing the construction of this master-planned community from scratch.

It started when he took his first steps on Daniel Island in 1991.

“I was 27. And I’m 59 now,” he said. “I spent well more than half of my life looking after Daniel Island and trying to turn it into the best place that it could be.”

Sloan, along with teams of other tireless leaders, architects and builders across the span of three decades, transformed the land situated between the Cooper and Wando Rivers into an award-winning town of more than 6,000 homes, 12,000 residents, and a slew of shops and restaurants in between.

Sloan said the layout, concept and design of this peninsula was intentional.

“Southern and classical, but not in a Disney-esque kind of way, “ he said.

Ironically, when you dig into the origins of this town, “Disney Island” may well have been a better suited name than Daniel Island.

Much like Walt’s strategy to secure thousands of acres in Florida to build Disney World, securing the acres to build Daniel Island was the strategy of another “outside the box” thinker – former Charleston mayor Joseph P. Riley.

Mayor Riley outfoxed other suitors and local leaders by engineering a super-sized land acquisition that may have made Mickey’s dad proud – annexing 4,000 acres of unincorporated Daniel Island farmland into the city of Charleston’s borders in 1990.

The Guggenheim Foundation from New York owned the land and tapped Sloan, a family friend, as its “Imagineer” to start the work on creating Charleston’s newest “Main Street USA.”

Sloan continued that work as project manager when the land eventually switched hands to the Daniel Island Company in 1997.

“We had lofty goals. Mayor Riley set a high bar.” Sloan said. “(Mayor Riley) said, ‘This is not meant to be a full version of downtown Charleston, but it needs to feel like a Southern town and take its roots from Southern neighborhoods.’”

Walk the sidewalks of Daniel Island and you can see that vision.

Tree-lined streets.

Charleston Single-style homes and mansions.

Oodles of green space and trails.

You may even spot a lemonade stand.

Sloan says from the outset “there were many examples of what we did not want to become.”

“At that time, mostly all of the development in suburban Charleston and the whole metro area was just being led by large production builders,” he said. “Through no fault to them, they err on the side of the house, as opposed to the community. They’re sort of not there for the long haul.”

The goal was not only to build a town from the ground up - but to create a sense of community.

“We started some (slogans) with Daniel Island. We started with the word ‘Play.’ And now everybody says ‘Live, Work, Play,’” he said. “But that still makes sense if you think about that. Live, work, learn, play, pray – that constitutes your entire life.”

Sloan says there were indeed “little things” along the way he thought he could have done differently.

A conflict over affordable housing. A shopping center foreclosure that he may have handled differently.

Those lessons, combined with the successes, are the tools Sloan says he continues to use today as he is yet again at the helm of another massive planned development.

This one in Cainhoy – 9,000 acres of land called Point Hope, which sits on both sides of Clements Ferry Road.

“We’ve said it’s not meant to be Daniel Island 2.0. It’s meant to be the next generation of communities with a fresh look.”

As he approaches the age of 60, the new project for Sloan is also a “fresh look” forward.

With a fond look back.

“For me to be there on opening day (of Daniel Island) and now here on, what is essentially closing day, is an honor,” he said.

“I appreciate the opportunity that was given to us. That’s my life’s work. I take great pride in that.”