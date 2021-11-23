Right between Black Friday and Cyber Monday — two of the largest shopping days of the year — is Small Business Saturday.

It was first celebrated in 2010 to call attention to small businesses and draw crowds to shop unique products and services.

American Express, part of a partnership that established Small Business Saturday, says that in 2020, Americans spent an estimated $19.8 billion at independent retailers and restaurants. And that was during a pandemic.

Shopping tips for Small Business Saturday

Look for special deals, both online and in store. A popular trend among small business owners is to offer steep discounts on gift cards or certificates, which are just the right size for those people that you never know what to get. Also look for small businesses that are teaming up with nearby eateries or cafes. For instance, one may offer a deal if you present a receipt from the other.

Remember that small businesses don’t just mean gifts and crafts. Small businesses can mean your landscaper, house painter or other tradesperson, too. Also consider book shops, boutiques, service providers, gyms and more. Look into buying services in advance for friends and family members, such as yard services in the spring or ten yoga classes. Buying in advance makes a great gift and really helps the small business owner, who gets to hold onto and use the cash well in advance of providing the services.

Branch out

Remember to shop in your town, but don’t be afraid to branch out a little and hit small businesses that are just a road trip away. Browse social media or the newspaper and find nearby businesses that you may not have even heard of previously. Look at this Small

Business Saturday as an opportunity to get out of the (big) box and try out some shops and services that are a little off the beaten path. If you’re traveling to shop, remember to get gas out of town and grab a bite to eat.