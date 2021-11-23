Small businesses - by the numbers
Businesses with fewer than 500 employees account for 99.7% of all U.S. employers.
Small businesses donate 250% more than large businesses to community causes. More than half of polled small businesses plan on donating to charity. When you shop locally, you’re putting money back into your community through charitable causes, too.
Small businesses employ 58.9 million people.
Local business generates 70% more local economic activity per square foot than big-box retailers.
More than a quarter of small business owners are immigrants. Around half — 48% — of the overall growth of U.S. business ownership can be attributed to immigrant business owners.
About a quarter of local businesses close because of low sales or limited cash flow.
The majority, around 65%, of Americans’ shopping budgets are spent in stores.
Seventy-three percent of searchers trust a local business more because of positive reviews.
Sixty-one percent of shoppers say they shop locally because of a unique product selection.
Fifty-six percent of workers at locally owned businesses have high commitment scores.
Minnesota is ranked the best large state for local businesses.
South Dakota is the best small state for local businesses.
Pittsburgh is the best metropolitan area for local businesses.