Small businesses - by the numbers

Small businesses offer service that is unparalleled by larger big box stores. There’s also an economic benefit to shopping locally, especially when you look at the big picture.

Here are some numbers about shopping local this year from Fundera.

Small businesses generate $68 of local economic return for every $100 spent. Meanwhile, spending the same $100 at a national chain only nets $43.

More than $9.3 billion would be directly returned to the U.S. economy if every family spent $10 a month at a local business.