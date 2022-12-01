Snow Stories

The Lowcountry is known for its mild winters, but every so often the area experiences measurable snowfall. On Jan. 3, 2018, a historic winter storm blanketed the area with snow. The rare winter snowstorm caused schools, the airport, and both bridges to close — virtually cutting off Daniel Island from the rest of the area.

The storm started that morning with freezing rain and sleet. As the day wore on, the snowfall became quite heavy, and snow began to pile up along the streets. According to the National Weather Service, the storm produced a variety of wintry precipitation and by the end of the day the Charleston Airport measured 5.3 inches of snow. The storm was “the snowiest” January on record for the Charleston Airport because the cold air caused snow to remain on the ground.

Neil Dixon, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston, said the storm affected all aspects of Lowcountry life. “The Daniel Island area received around 5 inches of snowfall and likely had some light amounts of freezing rain. Like much of the region, I expect that travel around the area was severely impacted by the snow and ice covered roads during the week following the storm.”

As the snow lingered and the situation became more intense the community came together to provide support. Neighbors checked in on each other and some local businesses stayed open to accommodate those stranded on the Island. Publix even housed some employees at the local hotel to service customers and provide necessities.

Dyan Heineck, current owner of Island Expressions, said the snowstorm of 2018 came on the heels of a busy holiday season. At that time, Island Expressions was still owned by Sara and Ed Cooper. “The Coopers closed the shop for a couple days during the snowstorm to allow us all to enjoy this rare event with our families. We had so much fun walking around Smythe Lake and sledding with the kids behind Daniel Island School. The snow only stuck around for a couple days and then it was back to work.”

Mike Roller and his wife, Diana, had just moved to Daniel Island when the snowstorm hit. Mike was preparing to retire but was still commuting weekly to Washington, D.C., for his job. When Mike tried to book a flight home he was told all flights to Charleston were canceled. “As a former Air Force pilot, I knew that the Charleston ‘airport’ is actually Charleston Air Force Base (now Joint Base Charleston) since the facilities are shared with local U.S. Navy installations. I called a friend who was a C-17 pilot based in Charleston to learn

more about the extended runway closure. I learned that the base did not have equipment for clearing snow and ice from the runways and taxiways.”

Mike explained, “That’s more cost effective than investing in snow removal equipment which is rarely, if ever, needed. Since the Air Force is responsible for maintaining the runways and taxiways, the commercial airport authority doesn’t have the equipment needed to clear snow or ice. As a result, the airport, or more accurately, the Air Force Base, remained closed until the snow melted.”

The day before the storm started, Suanne and Kevin Trimmer returned to Daniel Island after spending Christmas in Michigan. During their time in Michigan, it snowed and was bitterly cold. Trimmer and her husband were eager to return to the warmer Lowcountry weather but after the couple landed at the airport they were in for a surprise.

“When we were picked up at the airport, our driver told us that a snowstorm was coming and we thought he was kidding. When we woke up on Jan. 3, we were shocked that it was snowing as hard as it had in Michigan and accumulating just as fast. We had given away our snow shovels and rock salt when we moved. So, we learned very quickly that living with snow in the South is much more treacherous than living with snow in Michigan,” Suanne exclaimed.

Photographer Mary Wessner was so inspired by the winter wonderland she created beautiful cards from her photos. “It was a magical time walking around the Island. Everything was so quiet you could hear the snow falling. I never thought I would experience that in South Carolina! I love the little snowman, it reminded me of the large ones I built when I was young in New Jersey. Wonderful memories. I wanted to stay out in it forever.”

Although the storm presented some inconveniences, many community members were thrilled to see a change in the usual weather pattern, especially the younger residents. The Niemer family of Daniel Island took advantage of the fresh powder while snowbound at home. Ross Niemer took the opportunity to hang out with his Bishop England High School friends while his younger brother, Dugger, enjoyed having snow in his own backyard. “It was super fun having snow in Charleston, it’s not something we expect. And it was so nice to have off from school right when we were supposed to go back,” he said.

The McQuade family grew up in the snow before moving to Daniel Island. Although they were used to getting snowy winter weather, the children and their dog, Scarlett, still enjoyed the time off school and checking out the snowy scenery.

The National Weather Service is forecasting colder conditions this weekend. There are no calls for snow, but you never know. However, if you’re craving some white winter fun, skiing, tubing, and a myriad of winter activities are just a car ride away. Two popular resorts in

North Carolina are Appalachian Ski Mountain located in Blowing Rock and Cataloochee Ski Area in Maggie Valley. Lift tickets at both resorts start at $21. Appalachian offers night skiing and is five hours away by car from Charleston. A pleasant four-and-a-half-hour drive

from the area, Cataloochee is located close to Tube World, a tubing resort perfect for non-skiers.

The Lowcountry is even home to the Greater Charleston Ski Club, whose members are always ready to hit the powder with one or two trips each year. Learn more at skiclubcharlestonsc.org.