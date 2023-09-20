So how much money did the Field of Honor raise? Exchange Club makes donations

You get a check for $12,000.

You get a check for $12,000.

And you get a check for $12,000.

Add 'em up, and it's $36,000 given to three groups who help local vets and their families.

So who's passing out the money?

The Exchange Club of Daniel Island - thanks to the donations raised to sponsor the hundreds of American flags you may have seen waving at this summer's Field of Honor display on River Landing Drive.

Loved ones, families, individuals and local businesses made contributions aimed to help the three programs who provide services for veterans and active military.

The club said the $36,000 in grants in 2023 was more than double the previous Field of Honor results.

Project leader Ron Zumstein presented the checks during the August meeting at Daniel Pointe to:

Katie Smith representing ONE80 Place, a local group helping homeless veterans; Curtis Haywood representing Palmetto Warrior Connection, a Goodwill-sponsored agency helping military members return to civilian life; Josh Strimple representing Friends of Fisher House, a Ronald McDonald-type housing space for military vets needing rehabilitation. You can join the next meeting of the Exchange Club Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the River House on Captains Island. The social meeting will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and the club invites everyone to check it out to learn more about the group's mission to service.

Information provided by the Daniel Island Exchange Club.