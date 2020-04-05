Some DI area restaurants open for outdoor seating

Five people at three tables on the outdoor patio of Agave’s Cantina enjoyed lunch and drinks around 1 p.m. today, Monday, May 4. Today marks the first time that restaurants in the state opened for sit down patrons since they were closed by Governor McMaster on March 17 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday afternoon, May 3, the popular Mexican restaurant on Daniel Island streamed video on Facebook Live which showed employees cleaning Agave’s outdoor seating area. The restaurant, like others on Daniel Island and around the state, are opening today, May 4, for outdoor seating only. For Agave’s, the opening arrives just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

At the same time of day at the Daniel Island Grille, another popular local eatery, several customers sat spread apart at different tables on the patio and sidewalk. A few patrons sat at the outdoor bar.

Restaurant openings come in response to Gov. McMaster’s decision to lift the stay-at-home order and to allow restaurants to open for outdoor seating only starting May 4.

Other island restaurants opening with outdoor seating today (May 4) include: Ali Baba Daniel Island, Beech Daniel Island, Mpishi (this week for dinner only - beginning next week also for breakfast and lunch), and Ristorante LIDI.

Clements Ferry restaurants opening with outdoor seating include: Zavarella’s, and Joey Tomatoes.

Dockery’s and Dog & Duck Clements Ferry plan to open the outdoor seating areas with servers on Tuesday, May 5.

Laura Alberts Tasteful Options plans to open outdoor seating on Wednesday, May 6 and is gearing up to open their indoor seating as soon as they get the go ahead from the governor’s office.

Blondie’s Bagels & Café re-opened for take-out today and is looking into opening their outdoor seating later this week.

Orlando’s Pizza noted that they have not opened up outdoor seating but will continue with takeout. They are waiting to make a decision as to if or when they will open for outdoor seating.

Sermet's Courtyard is reviewing the new safety guidelines and expects to open its outdoor courtyard sometime this month.

Vespa, Wasabi, and Tropical Smoothie were not immediately available by phone to share their seating options. Vespa reopened last week with takeout after closing on March 22.

Dragon Palace reopened for takeout on April 27 but does not have outdoor seating capacity. Similarly, Jersey Mikes on Clements Ferry is open for takeout but does not have outdoor seating.

Lowco Café has not made a decision yet on opening their outdoor seating space but their drive-thru remains open.

Zavarella’s also offers outdoor movie nights at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights on a large screen behind the restaurant.

All restaurants must comply with the guidelines set forth by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, including limiting the number of people at a table to 8, tables spacing of 8-feet, and table cleaning, as set forth in detail here.

Although the governor has not announced a set date for restaurants to open for indoor seating, the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association recommended May 18 as a possible date and some restaurant owners say that opening for indoor seating could start as early as next week.