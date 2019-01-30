'Soup-er' ideas for celebrating National Soup Month!

We’ve been stewing on some mouth-watering news that we’d like to share! Did you know that January is National Soup Month? We asked our readers to help us celebrate this oh-so-important tribute to all things creamy and brothy by taking part in a survey about their favorites. From tantalizing tomato bisque soup to traditional chicken noodle to the Lowcountry’s famous “She Crab” – we’re ready to dish on this delectable menu item! Check out our simmering survey results on these pages and make plans to indulge before the month is over.

SURVEY SAYS!

Q: What is your favorite go-to soup and why do you like it?

~Vegetable, because it is like a warm, cozy salad.

~Chicken broth-based soup (noodle, vegetable, rice) because I make broth in my slow cooker with the roasted chicken carcass and always have it on hand to make soup with whatever leftovers are in the fridge. Soup is the classic “use up the leftovers” meal.

~Chicken soup

~Tomato with grilled cheese, great on a cold day. Also, broccoli and cheese soup.

~Tomato

~Chicken Noodle. Because it reminds me of my mom.

~Chicken Noodle Soup

~Tomato Bisque

~Cheesy Chicken Tortellini Soup

~Double tomato soup! Easy to prep and tastes wonderful!

~Vegetable Soup

~Beef vegetable…it brings back childhood memories of my grandmother.

~Tomato Soup

~Any bean soup, especially lentils.

~Tortellini al brodo! Light but filling. It brings us a quick taste of Italy without leaving home!

~Campbell’s tomato soup

~Vegetarian chili, French Onion.

~Tomato. It’s a comfort food for me since childhood. I love it any season but especially during cold months

~She Crab Soup. It is delicious and local!

~Creme of mushroom

~Clam chowder. It’s delicious, rich and filling.

~French onion, creme of mushroom, Gazpacho.

Q: Describe a perfect “soup day.”

~Any day is soup day around here, but it’s especially nice comfort food when it’s less-than-perfect weather.

~Cool. Overcast.

~Tomato with grilled cheese, great on a cold day watching football.

~Cold and cloudy or rainy. Need to stay inside and need something to warm you up.

~Rainy and cold.

~Any day if it’s chicken noodle.

~Tomato bisque and a well prepared grilled cheese sandwich.

~Cold and cloudy.

~Any day!

~Cold and damp.

~Not too cool day.

~A chilly overcast Sunday.

~Rainy, chilly day.

~Cold, dark and wet.

~Overcast and cold.

~Walking around downtown and stopping by somewhere for some great soup!

~Cold. Rainy.

Q: What do you like to serve with soup?

~Crusty bread or an oozy grilled cheese sandwich dipped into favorite soup.

~Salad

~Soda crackers

~Grilled cheese, pita chips, crackers.

~Saltine crackers and grilled cheese sandwich.

~Homemade bread

~Saltine crackers

~Crusty bread, salad or grilled cheese.

~Cornbread

~A spoon!

~Grilled cheese sandwiches.

~Grissini (crunchy breadsticks)

~Toast

~Good bread

~A sandwich and/or salad. Love grilled cheese with tomato soup.

~Crackers

~Depends on the weather and the type of soup.

~Grilled cheese sandwich.

Q: Is there a soup you enjoy ordering at a local restaurant? Tell us the soup name and the restaurant where it is served.

~The tomato soup at Sermet’s is fantastic!

~She Crab Soup at most restaurants.

~Mom’s Speciality at Santi’s Mexican restaurant.

~Panera’s Chicken Noodle Soup

~Tarragon Tomato Soup with Crabmeat at Five Loaves Cafe

~Green Apple-Cauliflower Soup at Graze...it’s savory and amazing.

~Tomato mushroom at Sermet’s.

~Tomato Crab at Five Loaves Restaurant in Mt. Pleasant.

~Tarragon Tomato Soup with Crabmeat at Five Loaves Cafe is the best.

~She Crab Soup from Acme. Also, I love all of Five Loaves’ soup!

~Tomato Basil at Joey Tomatoes on Clements Ferry Rd. in Charleston.

~She Crab Soup at 82 Queen.

READERS RECIPES

MINESTRONE SOUP

3 tbsp. olive oil

4 medium garlic cloves

½ cup diced onions (I usually use more.)

2 cups chopped carrots

1 cup chopped celery

2 cups shredded cabbage (I usually use more - may mix in leeks or spinach]

1 cup diced zucchini

3 cups canned crushed tomatoes

1 ¼ mixed dried beans (I usually use more.)

¼ whole or split green peas (I usually use more.)

1 tbsp. pearl barley

1 ½ salt to taste

2-4 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. pepper

¾ tsp. garlic powder

2 Bay Leaves (I usually use 3 big ones.)

2 tsp. basil

1 tsp. celery seed

¼ cup minced fresh parsley (2 tbs. dried)

¼ tsp. hot red pepper flakes

2 tbsp. red wine (I usually use ½ cup.)

¼ - ½ tsp. citric acid (optional) {I omit this}

In olive oil, sauté first six ingredients. Add 16 cups of water (1 gallon), and remaining ingredients. Simmer 2-3 hours until beans are soft. Taste and adjust seasonings. Serve with fresh parmesan cheese, cooked small pasta shapes, and Italian bread.

ZUCCHINI SOUP

Finely dice up two zucchinis in a pot with an espresso cup full of rice (washed) and 8 cups of vegetable or chicken broth. Once the zucchini bits and rice are soft, start whisking 2 cups of Greek yogurt with a heaping tablespoon of flour and one egg until smooth and lump free.

Take a ladle full of broth from the pot and add into yogurt mix then return this mix back into the pot and stir until the soup comes to a boil in the pot.

Turn the heat off and move the soup away from burner and add wall/pepper to your taste. NEVER add salt before cooking is complete when cooking yogurt or milk. In a small sauce pan heat 1/5 cup of olive oil without reaching high temp, and add dry mint or dill flakes and immediately turn the heat off. Pour it carefully on the soup.