Soup's Up!

Nothing chases away the winter chill like a hot nutritious bowl of soup. January is National Soup Month; the perfect time to try out a variety of spectacular soups at home or around the island.

Archeologists believe humans started adding soup to their diet before 6000 B.C. So it’s not a surprise, according to the website Mobile Cuisine, that Americans today eat more than 10 billion bowls a year.

Soup is easy to make and can be a healthy, economical choice. In a hurry? Local grocery stores shelves are stocked with everything from the childhood favorite alphabet soup to freshly made specialty soups.

Broth is the base for a variety of soups. Using bone broth can increase the amount of protein and health benefits. Dr. Michele Duffy, a Daniel Island resident and practitioner at SHE, a virtual women’s health platform, recommends making bone broth at home. “Use an organic, pasture-raised chicken as the base to gain the benefits from the broth. What that chicken ate will be what you eat. Bone broth supports immune function, joint health, and may be anti-aging due to the collagen, glutamine and other minerals that support overall health.”

Nothing is more southern than she-crab soup. Legend has it that the first bowl of she-crab soup was served to U.S. President William Howard Taft when he was visiting Charleston’s former mayor Robert Rhett at his home, the John Rutledge House, in the early 1900s.

Rhett’s butler, William Deas, is credited with adding crab roe (the egg mass from pregnant female crabs) to a crab soup and creating the first version of she-crab.

Searching for an updated version of the southern staple? Look no further than Daniel Island’s LIDI. Chef Cydney Johnson often includes her popular she-crab soup on the restaurant’s soup du jour menu. “I’ve been living and working out on Daniel Island for over 18 years.

I’ve been at different restaurants here, so I’ve grown to know the crowd. They’ve always loved my she-crab. I have a few customers that I have to let know when I’m making she-crab so they can come in and get it.”

Johnson cooks from the heart and doesn’t follow a strict recipe. “I just go with the flow. Sometimes I don’t know what it’s going to be until I make it – you know little bit of this, little bit of that. But it’s always good because it’s made with extra love. I’ve been cooking since I was

8 years old, and I’ve never really been a recipe type of girl. I cook to taste, that’s what I learned from my grandmother.”

Owners of the popular Daniel Island restaurant Mpishi, Andy and Allie Clay, sometimes feature a favorite family recipe affectionately called Yai Yai’s Soup on their menu. Andy often makes a batch at home, much to the delight of family and friends. “It’s his mother’s version of avgolemono soup, which is a Greek lemon rice chicken soup. Andy’s mom is Greek Cypriot, and this is our kids’ favorite. It’s also caught on amongst our customers and our friends as well. Yesterday Andy was making a batch for our family and ended up making enough to drop off for more than a dozen families that we’re friends with,” Allie said.

Lowcountry local and owner of Clements Ferry’s El Gallo Bar and Grill, Val La Durany, offers up a variety of healthy soup on both their daily and brunch menus. “We think warm soup is great for cold weather, it warms you up on the inside and makes you feel good. It also helps with your health. It’s good for sore throats and winter colds. We have two favorites we like to make, our beef soup and our chicken soup. Every restaurant has their own way of making these soups. We do use the same vegetables that you would see normally in the soups, but for us it’s the seasonings and care we put into making the soups that sets us apart from others.”

One of the house specialties is the Caldo De Res, a beef soup loaded with potatoes, tomatoes, cilantro, and carrots. “These special ingredients are chopped up into small pieces mixed with consommé. The consommé is beef flavored. It is flavored from the meat that it was boiled in. It goes through two different containers. Our meat is seasoned with salt and other spices. It is then ready to get mixed with the vegetables. We serve our soup with warm tortillas, rice and a delicious lemon spicy sauce. The sauce is made with lemons, onions, jalapeños, and cabbage.”

Nothing is more comforting than a healthy bowl of chicken soup. Natasha Nova and Natalia Akst from The Cooking Lab, an after school children’s cooking course, say their organic chicken rice noodle soup is a favorite with the students.

“This soup is one of our kids’ favorites. After we prepare it and it’s ready, we love getting everyone in a circle and enjoy a warm hearty cup of soup and share anything that’s on our mind. We find soup to be a heart opener,” Nova said.

The two moms use organic rice noodles instead of the usual noodles to avoid gluten and use only the best ingredients. “We use double the garlic amount for more flavor, all our vegetables are organic, and we love to add lots of dill during serving. We always sauté all the vegetables before adding the stock to have more flavor,” Nova explained.

There are few foods more satisfying than a savory bowl of steaming soup during the brisk winter weather. So this month indulge in the soup-er recipes from locals, order a cup or bowl at area restaurants, or stop in Publix for a quick fix and celebrate National Soup Month.