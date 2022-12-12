South Carolina Aquarium admits 15 cold-stunned sea turtle patients

Last week, the South Carolina Aquarium admitted 15 new patients, some in critical condition, to the Sea Turtle Care Center. These turtles had stranded on the coast of Cape Cod when water temperatures dropped.

Staff and volunteers from Massachusetts Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary staff transported more than 150 affected animals to the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital. Thanks to teamwork between National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), non-profit organization Turtles Fly Too and other partner organizations, they successfully transported 43 of the turtles to the South Carolina Aquarium, Georgia Sea Turtle Center and Atlantic Marine Conservation Society in New York. These partnerships allow for many organizations to assist during mass cold-stunning events.

When the plane carrying six green and nine Kemp’s ridley sea turtles touched down in South Carolina, the Sea Turtle Care Center staff were ready to receive them. The turtles were carefully unloaded in their banana boxes and transferred to vans for transport. Biologists and vet staff began triage on the drive, taking vitals such as heart rate and temperature, and ensuring that the patients were comfortable. Upon arrival to the Aquarium, they were given full exams and put in shallow water tanks to rest. Most turtles were lethargic and weak, and some had additional complications such as frostbite and pneumonia. All patients were given fluids and antibiotics and began a slow introduction of food after a few days of settling in.

Cold stun stranding events have increased in recent years as ocean temperatures change more rapidly. As cold-blooded reptiles, sea turtles rely on their environment to regulate their body temperature. Typically, sea turtles migrate to warmer waters in the fall but if they don’t make the migration before sea water temperatures drop, they can suffer from hypothermia, also known as cold stunning.

“When the turtles first arrived, they were lethargic and still suffering from the stress of the cold,” Sea Turtle Care Center manager Melissa Ranly said “We’ve been treating them for those impacts such as frostbite and dermatitis, eye injuries and lung complications from the cold. The turtles are responding well to their treatments. They are resilient and showing signs of improvement every day.”

The cold stuns received celestial names: Venus, Virgo, Sagittarius, Taurus, Pisces, Capricorn, Jupiter, Scorpio, Aquarius, Leo, Libra, Cancer, Neptune, Mars and Saturn. As the patients stabilize over the coming weeks, guests will be able to visit them in the Aquarium’s first-floor hospital and exhibit, Zucker Family Sea Turtle Recovery.