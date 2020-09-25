South Carolina Aquarium Kicks Off Fall with New Experience, Haunted Trail

For the first time ever, the South Carolina Aquarium is adding a haunted house experience to its fall festivities. The Haunted Trail will offer visitors the opportunity to get their fill of gills, chills and thrills as they traverse through spooky-themed rooms that are sure to give anyone a fright. The experience will be opening October 1 and will run through October 31.

Among the many innovative and frightening effects that will be found in the Haunted Trail, there will be a series of Scare Control sensors. Visitors who are daring enough are encouraged to wave their hand in front of the sensor to truly test their tolerance for all things scary.

The Haunted Trail will be the latest experience built fully in-house by the Aquarium’s talented exhibits team, following their most recent installation, “Monsters: From Micro to Mega.” The experience, creativity and craftiness of the three person team, combined with material donations from Buck Lumber and Building Supply, Inc. and Lowe's have made it possible to bring this haunting new experience to life.

Kevin Kampwerth, director of aquarium experience, is grateful for the generosity. “We love making our team’s ideas a reality and offering our guests fun and unique experiences, especially around the holidays. We had concerns that it would not be possible this year but thankfully, Buck Lumber [and Building Supply, Inc.] and Lowe’s stepped up with generous donations that have allowed us to create an experience guests will thoroughly enjoy.”

Haunted Trail will be available to all guests who visit the Aquarium and is included in the price of admission. It is meant to give chills and thrills to all who enter, so the Aquarium recommends a minimum age of eight years old and requires that all children under the age of 13 are accompanied by an adult. Social-distancing guidelines are still in place and will be enforced to ensure the safety and health of Aquarium guests and staff.

About the South Carolina Aquarium:

The South Carolina Aquarium, Charleston’s No. 1 family attraction, features thousands of aquatic animals from river otters and sharks to loggerhead sea turtles and fish in more than 60 exhibits representing the rich biodiversity of South Carolina from the mountains to the sea. Dedicated to promoting education and conservation, the Aquarium also presents sweeping views of the Charleston harbor along with interactive exhibits and programs for visitors of all ages.