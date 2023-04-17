South Carolina cyclists find drivers 3rd worst in US

American roads appear to be a hotbed of never-ending road wars between cyclists and drivers, often shared with the masses on the likes of YouTube or other social media sites thanks to the innovation of dash-cam and helmet cameras.

And South Carolina cyclists rank drivers in their state third worst in the country, according to a QuestionPro survey.

As with most situations, it is fair to say that there are two sides to the argument. While drivers accuse cyclists of running red lights, weaving through traffic and riding the wrong way down one-way streets, cyclists frequently direct their anger at drivers who use their cellphones, drive too close or open a door without checking behind them.

Law firm Bisnar Chase commissioned a survey, which was carried out by QuestionPro, of 3,000 cyclists to take the pulse of what their relationships are really like with drivers on the road, and they made some interesting discoveries.

Overall, when asked how they would rank their relationship with drivers out of 10 (with 10 indicating the highest level of harmony), it was revealed that cyclists rated theirs at 6.2 out of 10. In South Carolina, relationships have sunk to an even lower point, rating their relationships with drivers at 5.1/10, below the national average.

South Carolina's open roads can be particularly hazardous for cyclists due to several factors. First, these roads often lack dedicated bike lanes or shoulders, which can force cyclists to share the road with cars and trucks, increasing the risk of collisions. Additionally, drivers on rural roads may be traveling at higher speeds than in urban areas, making it more difficult for them to see and avoid cyclists. This danger is especially prevalent on narrow roads where there is little room for passing. Furthermore, rural roads often have blind corners, hills, and other obstacles that can limit a driver's ability to see a cyclist until it is too late.

When compared across America it was those in New Hampshire who said their relationship with drivers was the worst, scoring a woeful 4.7 out of 10. In comparison, the roads are most harmonious in Vermont, where cyclists say their relationship with drivers is an impressive 8 out of 10.

Here’s how the top 10 worst ranked:

1. New Hampshire (4.7)

2. Kansas (4.8)

3. South Carolina (5.1)

4. Oklahoma (5.2)

5. Colorado (5.4)

6. New Mexico (5.5)

7. Nebraska (5.6)

8. Maine (5.7)

9. Arkansas (5.8)

10. Tennessee (5.8)

Despite occasional incidents of road rage, the survey suggests that drivers and cyclists generally have a shared desire to coexist peacefully on South Carolina's roads. The survey found that 75% of drivers empathize with the frustrations that cyclists may experience on the roads, such as being overtaken too closely or encountering sudden stops from cars that don't seem to notice them. Similarly, 81% of cyclists reported empathizing with the frustrations of drivers on the road when encountering a cyclist.

One of the best ways to avoid accidents is to ride defensively by keeping a safe distance from vehicles, avoiding blind spots, and never assuming that drivers can see you. It is also important to make drivers aware of your intentions by using hand signals when turning and making eye contact before entering an intersection.

Increasing your visibility is also key to preventing accidents. Wearing bright clothing, installing reflectors on your bike, using a white lamp on the front of your bike, and turning on a flashing light on your rear seat are all ways to increase your visibility. Additionally, always wear your helmet to protect yourself from head injuries that are common in bicycle accidents.

In an effort to promote safety, The Daniel Island News is sponsoring a helmet challenge over the next couple of weeks. Each week someone from the paper's staff will "catch" four people throughout the Daniel Island and Cainhoy communities wearing their bike helmets and award them gift cards to our participating restaurant sponsors: Ali Baba, Subway and Joey Tomatoes. (Read about The Daniel Island News Bike Helmet Challenge online - page 22.)

And to learn more about this survey and results for other states, view the interactive map online.