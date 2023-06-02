South Carolina home prices second highest in 2022

Housing prices across South Carolina rose by 19.2% in 2022, the second highest increase of any state.

The research by Santa Monica Realtors analyzed data from Zillow for the past year, across all 50 states to determine which state had seen the biggest rise in housing prices.

The data revealed that Florida had the biggest increase in house prices over the past year, rising 19.9%. The average house price for a home in Florida currently stands at $404,939.

In South Carolina, the average house price in the state has risen by 19.2%, just slightly less than Florida’s increase. A property in South Carolina currently has an average cost of $300,667.

The state with the third highest increase in property prices is Vermont. The average house price in Vermont is now $386,285 after increasing 16.9% over the past 12 months.

Tennessee and North Carolina rank fourth and fifth respectively. House prices in Tennessee have skyrocketed 16.3% over the past year, resulting in house prices currently sitting at an average of $311,333. North Carolina, which places fifth in the state rankings, had house prices increase 15.7% during 2022 which means the average house price in North Carolina is $329,634.

At the other end of the scale, the state that has seen the smallest increase in house prices is Idaho. There has been just a 1.3% increase in house prices in 2022 in Idaho. The average house price in the state is currently $459,947.

In a recent report by The Daniel Island News, 2022 numbers showed that while the overall sales of homes on the island fell by 33%, due to a reduced inventory available, the average property prices of the homes sold still increased significantly. You can read more about the Daniel Island year-end report here.