Spirits soar at event honoring local veterans

On Saturday, March 18, Summit Place of Daniel Island brought WWII veterans and other residents on a unique field trip to the East Cooper Regional Airport for an event honoring their history and achievements. Veterans in attendance represented four branches of the US military who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East. The vets served in capacities as varied as pilots and navigators to radio operators, German translators and chefs.

Attendees were invited to view a display of 40-50 vintage aircraft up close, take rides if they wished and enjoy reminiscing over coffee, donuts and juice.

Congressional Medal of Honor recipient James Livingston presented each veteran with a Medal of Honor coin to thank the soldiers and spouses for their service. Pat Waters, grandson of General George S. Patton, co-hosted the event in his hangar and visited with attendees.

Daniel Island resident Jerry Bacon was on hand with his vintage Piper Cub from 1946. Jerry told stories of learning to fly a similar plane while a cadet at The Citadel in the 1960’s.

Bacon and his wife, Billie, organized the event for the veteran community to enjoy the airplanes and pay tribute for their service.