Spooky Shenanigans

No bones about it — if you’re looking for a spooktacular way to celebrate the upcoming Halloween weekend, two Daniel Island events are sure to do the trick…or treat!

The festivities kick off Friday, Oct. 29, from 5-7 p.m., with the Daniel Island School (DIS) Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Halloween Bash at Townsend Park (also called the “Swing Park”) at the corner of Gatewood and Augustus streets in Edgefield Park. The event will feature pumpkin carving, a costume parade, dance tunes by DJ Stixx, Halloween-themed meals by Motley Chew, face painting, games for the kids, a photo booth, and more.

According to organizer Lauren Barber, the idea for the bash was sparked by a pumpkin carving event held years ago in conjunction with the annual Pumpkin Walk, held the following night.

“We put a lot of other things into it,” Barber said. “But we kind of took the idea and added to it. We’ll have a little bit of everything!”

Guests are asked to bring their own pumpkins to carve, but they will have a few extras on hand. Carving tools will be provided. Trader Joe’s has donated tiny pumpkins for kids to decorate with arts and crafts. Barber is confident the event will be the perfect addition to Daniel Island’s spirited Halloween celebrations.

“You go outside and just the amount of kids that come (to trick or treat here), and people that come from other parts of Charleston ... Just how welcoming and friendly everyone is, whether you’re retired or you have kids, everyone just has such a wonderful spirit around Halloween. It’s really like nothing else,” she said.

The annual Pumpkin Walk in Smythe Park will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 7-9 p.m. Those carving pumpkins at the Halloween Bash, or those who do it at home, are asked to drop off their “gourd-eous” creations (with an LED tea light inside) at the park between 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. That evening, residents and guests are invited to stroll along the paths in the park to view the lit pumpkins and enjoy other activities, such as a s’mores fire pit hosted by Daniel Island Scouts from Troop 519 and face painting. There will also be a variety of food vendors on-site offering up some devilish culinary fare. The walk will also feature luminaries provided by Daniel Island Dentistry. Funding for the s’mores, porta-potties, lighting and trash cans is provided by the Daniel Island Community Fund. The event didn’t take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizer Becky Howard is thrilled that it will be back this year. “We need it,” said Howard, of the resident-led event. “People really want it to happen — so much so that they will help and make sure it happens at any cost. They care so much.” “We are so excited!” Howard continued. “It kicks off a season for us that we don’t have the luxury of having the way that Northern states do — with leaves changing and it getting a little chilly. This is a good starting point for the holidays!” Howard expects to have several hundred pumpkins donated by community members for the big night. “I love the effort that people put into these pumpkins,” Howard said. “There is so much talent on this island! People are creative, artistic – children and adults. This is an art and it’s a way to showcase that!” “Having the DIS PTA pop back in this year really did bring a new excitement!” continued Howard. “Having the pumpkin carving event the night before is gonna be such a good segue into it.” The Pumpkin Walk has been a much anticipated island tradition since it began in 2004. It started small, in Barfield Park, as a fundraiser for the Daniel Island School PTA and included a drum circle. Former island resident Dana Blasky remembers it well. She helped plan and execute that first family-friendly event. “The event exceeded our expectations!” Blasky recalled. “We had plenty of carved, some quite elaborate, pumpkins for the leaf-covered trail. The Spanish moss hanging overhead just added to the ambiance. Not to mention - the weather was perfect! Chilly enough to feel like Halloween and to keep the mosquitoes at bay. Many adults and children brought their own drums and it became quite a music festival. All the stars aligned and those who attended said it was an event to remember and to please put it on the calendar for the following year. So, we did!” “I am thrilled that after 17 years pumpkins are still being carved into works of art,” said Blasky, whose son, David, now almost 21, enjoyed many Pumpkin Walks while a young boy growing up on Daniel Island. Both Howard and Barber would agree that both events planned for this weekend are not-to-be-missed and they would love to see residents and guests of all ages take part. “This year, I hope they just remember how tight-knit this community is and how amazing it is to live on this island,” Howard said. “... Because I feel like we lost our community during COVID ... I still don’t feel like we’ve really done anything that really feels normal ... It just finally feels like we’re coming out of the tunnel a little bit. So I hope people go away remembering why they moved to this island — and that these events are why it’s so special.” “What so many people love about Daniel Island is just how family friendly it is, and how many community events we have,” Barber added. “... Over the past couple of years we’ve all been missing that part of what makes Daniel Island so special, so I think that this is just the start of us doing things in a safe way, that we can bring the community together again - the school, the POA, and all the residents — in a fun environment. Halloween here is phenomenal. I feel like no other place does it better than us!”

IF YOU GO: DANIEL ISLAND SCHOOL PTA HALLOWEEN BASH

When: Friday, Oct. 29, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Townsend Park (“Swing” Park), Corner of Gatewood and Augustus streets

What: Free event to include a costume parade,music by DJ Stixx, games for the kids, and pumpkin carving for the Pumpkin Walk on Saturday (bring your own pumpkin, carving tools provided). Volunteers are still needed. To sign up, visit signupgenius.com/go/8050f4fafab2daafe3-halloween.