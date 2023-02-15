Spreading love of literacy one page at a time

Even in today’s fast paced high-tech world, children still need books. Reading helps children develop critical thinking and vocabulary skills, as well as feeding their imaginations.

Local mom Jennifer Winkelmann knows how important accessibility to books is for all children.

“Being able to read gives us access to the world,” Winkelmann said. “Helping children see themselves as readers. Helping them understand the joys and benefits of reading is so important. Giving children easy access to quality, high interest books is something everyone can benefit from.”

In 2011, Winkelmann decided to hand out books instead of candy on Halloween. She saw it as the perfect opportunity to get children excited about reading. The feedback was so positive it quickly became an anticipated part of the neighborhood Halloween festivities.

Every year, Winkelmann would gather a variety of books for all ages in time for Halloween – until the pandemic shut down most activities. Winkelmann was determined to find a way to continue her tradition of sharing.

“When COVID hit and schools and libraries closed, I had already gathered several books for Halloween that year,” Winkelmann said. “Rather than keep them in my closet at home, I set out a table in the driveway and encouraged neighbors to stop by and choose a book.”

Winkelmann soon realized she didn’t need a holiday to give out books. In December 2021, she invited her neighbors over for books and hot chocolate.

“I had no idea how many people would come,” Winkelmann said. “I set up tables in my garage with an ornament craft. I had book carts and tables in my driveway filled with books and a table with hot chocolate and cookies. Seventy-five people from my neighborhood came that day. Kids played and talked about the books they chose and books they loved. I knew I was on to something.”

In May 2022, the nonprofit Books and Beyond was officially formed and provided 10,000 books to children in the Charleston area. From free book fairs and providing books for Philip Simmons Elementary’s book vending machine, to summer reading challenges complete with

prizes, the organization helps children experience the joy of reading.

Clements Ferry resident Sarah West has attended several Books and Beyond events and works with Winkelmann making sure the book vending machine at Philips Simmons is stocked.

“Books and Beyond is such a fantastic organization to get books into the hands of children that may not have the opportunity,” West said. “Jen and her events create a sense of excitement for literature. It truly is a priceless gift for children. Our community and surrounding areas have really been blessed by the dedication and generosity of Books and Beyond.”

This year, Winkelmann is planning throughout the community to introduce children to the joys of reading and increase literacy. “Not everyone has easy access to a library. We are able to overcome that by bringing free book fairs to children that need it the most.”

To volunteer or find out more, go to booksandbeyond.info.