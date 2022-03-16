Spring is a time of renewal, as the cold weather subsides, it’s time to start fresh. The season also ushers in the familiar tradition of spring cleaning. The longer, brighter days provide the perfect opportunity to organize closets or spruce up the yard.

Annette Waldrop, owner of Niddy Griddy Cleaning Service, has been cleaning homes on Daniel Island since 2005. The Daniel Island resident says spring cleaning should start with decluttering. Waldrop advises clearing the clutter before hiring a cleaning service.

“Clean out those closets and allow us to clean out all the dust bunnies under your beds and cobwebs in your corners,” Waldrop said. “We like to come into a new home and clean the rooms top to bottom, making sure our cleaning cloths touch everything.”

Remember: Don’t overlook detail work when freshening up the home.

“Dusting and washing of baseboards takes time but the rewards are worth it,” Waldrop added. “They look good and fresh, and your home will smell great. Washing the outside of kitchen and bathroom cabinets will also make those areas look good and smell great.”

Spring cleaning often brings up the urge to purge. Donating items can be a great way to let go of items that aren’t used anymore. One way to do this is by setting up a donation box in a convenient location in the house for family members to fill it with items they no longer want.

Brian Lamb, co-owner of Clean Space, puts donation items in his car as soon as he decides to part with them.

“This will get me to a donation site like Goodwill quicker,” Lamb said. “To find a donation location near you go to goodwill.com. For larger furniture items I've always had great luck with The Kidney Foundation of Charleston. They can usually pick up within 24 hours.”

Lamb suggests the key to decluttering is to avoid being overwhelmed. Looking at organizing an entire house can be daunting, so begin organizing one area completely before moving on to another room.

“Start with a hall closet or laundry room,” Lamb added. “Starting slowly will give you a sense of accomplishment and inspire you to move on to larger projects. My philosophy on organizing — if you haven't used it, worn it, or needed it in a year, you should get rid of it. For cleaning, take a few minutes every day to wipe surfaces. This will make cleaning days easier.”

Spring cleaning can be a way to make some extra cash. Local consignment stores in the area are a great place to sell items without the hassle. Some Daniel Island social media pages can help residents market their used goods online.

Spring is usually the most popular time to put a home on the market. Before putting homes up for sale spring cleaning is a must — regardless of the time of the year. Lamb, a licensed South Carolina real estate agent, works with agents and stagers to get homes market ready.

“When selling your home, the most important thing you can do is declutter and depersonalize,” Lamb added. “As a real estate agent, I can assure you that buyers notice everything. They look in closets, cabinets, and drawers. If these areas are full and cluttered, buyers will think there isn't enough storage.”

Don’t forget about the outside of the home. Michael McGuinn, general manager of Labor Panes, recommends cleaning windows a minimum once a year.

“The manufacturers of windows recommend maintenance cleaning every 12 months at least to prevent minerals from building on the glass,” McGuinn said. “Professional window cleaning involves using deionized water only on the exteriors. No chemicals are recommended for maintaining the glass… I do not recommend any of the 'upsells’ of having films put on glass to act as a supposed repellent. The chemical eventually grays with exposure to sunlight and what is left is quite difficult to clean.”

Rick Barham, owner of Awesome Pressure Washing, says removing mildew from the surface of Lowcountry homes is extremely important. He suggests getting homes cleaned professionally.

“What people don’t understand is that the mildew on your house eats away at the paint,” Barham said. “This will shorten the life of your paint cycle. Having your house cleaned on a regular basis is much less expensive than having to have your house painted four to five years earlier than planned.”

Pollen can be a spring cleaning nightmare, the fine green and yellow dust that comes from pine trees is a common sight on Daniel Island in the springtime. Covering outdoor furniture or cleaning before the dust gets too thick is a good way to minimize the problem. This is especially important for family members with allergies.

“Pollen is inevitable every year. It usually lasts about four weeks and ends in the middle to the end of April. You definitely need to have it washed off after that. Not much you can do to keep it off anything,” Barham explained.

