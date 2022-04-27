Spring Survival

Spring is a time of renewal. The weather begins to warm up and people can go outside and catch a breath of fresh air. Springtime marks a return to longer days and outdoor activities, but it can also be a trigger for health problems. Seasonal allergies, rashes, asthma, bug bites, Lyme disease, and sports injuries are just some of the ailments the spring season brings.

Allergies blow. Each spring, the tree leaves turn green and fragrant flowers rise from the earth causing pollen to coat the Lowcountry with a light green dust. For spring allergy sufferers, the beautiful outdoor blooms and warmer weather comes at a cost. Runny noses, uncomfortable eye problems, and breathing issues can ruin an otherwise perfect day during the spring season.

Between constantly reaching for tissues and uncontrollable sneezing sessions, allergy sufferers are tasked with trying to find relief. From traditional medicines to natural holistic methods, remedies range from over the counter allergy pills and nasal sprays, to more invasive treatments like comprehensive allergen testing and therapy.

Dr. Maria Streck, an allergy and immunology specialist at MUSC, said allergies are one of the most common spring ailments in the Lowcountry.

“This is related to the abundance of tree pollen that falls throughout the spring,” Streck continued. “Other allergens that can trigger symptoms include grass pollen, molds, dust mites and pets. There are many over the counter medications used to treat allergies. However, if these are not controlling symptoms, or you are not sure what to take, it is time to consult a physician. An allergist is happy to see you to determine what specifically is triggering your symptoms and what treatments will be most beneficial.”

Streck added, “Avoidance of allergy triggers is important, but not always practical, during the spring pollen season. As an allergist, we can help with determining the best medication regimen and also discuss if allergy shots are an appropriate option.”

Dr. Michele Duffy, of SHE Health, said there are many natural ways to treat both allergies and asthma, but stressed checking with your primary care provider first before making changes to manage symptoms.

“For seasonal allergies, I typically tell people to try using Quercetin right away to build up levels in their body and continue throughout the full allergy season,” Duffy said. “Quercetin is a natural antihistamine without the side effects of many medications. Quercetin actually calms the immune system to reduce or prevent histamine release.”

In Duffy’s experience, she has found many chronic asthma patients have an immune reactivity to dairy foods. Asthma patients need to lower their intake of histamine to control their symptoms.

“Try Boswellia and Quercetin twice daily,” Duffy continued. “The goal is to minimize the need for the inhaler, so the body can begin to recover from the ongoing use of steroids. Boswellia is particularly helpful for joint pain. It has been clinically shown to reduce asthma symptoms.”

Duffy suggested adding vitamins such as a B-complex or a Vitamin D supplement that includes Vitamins A, E, and K2.

“Also work on making the bedroom, the sleeping environment, in particular, a non-allergenic environment,” Duffy added. “This may include an air filter, letting beloved pets sleep elsewhere, cleaning curtains and carpets, investigating sources of mold, etc.”

Cindy Powers, co-owner of iCRYO, said some allergy symptoms can be alleviated with infusions.

“Our Immunity IV Infusion would be extremely beneficial for seasonal allergy sufferers,” Powers continued. “The iCRYO’s immunity formula comes with a 1-liter saline solution to replace lost fluids and electrolytes that are necessary for the body to regain homeostasis.

Seasonal allergies and irritants create inflammation in the body, which results in the stuffy nose and redness we associate with allergies. Our Immunity blend contains essential minerals and vitamins that contain anti-inflammatory properties.”

The Daniel Island business provides whole body cryotherapy that can help with sports injuries. Compression therapy is also available to help with seasonal aches and pains.

Dr. Sam Sheppard, a physical therapist at the Rehab Docs on Daniel Island, said as the temperatures warm up and people get back to outdoor activities, the potential for injury also rises.

“One of the biggest issues we see when the nice weather hits especially with runners in is overloading and overuse,” Sheppard continued. “We need to be smart in the way we train! Be progressive with your volume, start with lower mileage and progressively build over time to prevent overloading. Also train in multiple planes to ensure you are not constantly using the same muscles while letting others go unused, forgetting how to effectively fire.”

Mosquitoes, tiny no-see-ums, fleas, and ticks can take a bite out of spring activities, especially during early morning and early evening when they are most active. Experts recommend wearing long sleeve clothing and using bug repellent to try and prevent bites.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Lyme disease, caused by tick bites, is the most common vector borne (spread by insect bites) disease in the U.S. An average of 476,000 people are diagnosed each year. Early diagnosis and proper antibiotic treatment of Lyme disease is important. The CDC said using EPA registered insect repellents is one of the best ways to prevent Lyme disease. For more information, visit cdc.gov/lyme/prev/index.html.

Dogs are also at risk for Lyme disease and April is Prevent Lyme in Dogs Month. Blue Pearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital urges owners to learn how to help keep pets safe from Lyme disease. Left untreated, dogs with Lyme disease could experience heart complications, joint disease, and permanent nervous system damage.

Karen Patrohay of Michael’s Barkery recommends pet parents see their veterinarians year round for advice on flea and tick problems. Owners can also use preventive methods to keep furry family members safe when playing outside.

“We sell flea and tick spray for dogs for added protection,” Patrohay added. “It can also be sprayed on the dog’s bedding area.”

Thankfully, most springtime ailments and injuries can be reduced or prevented by following safety precautions. With the use of proper clothing, bug repellents and a variety of therapies everyone in the family can stay safe when spring has sprung.