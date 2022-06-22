State and local primary results, runoffs set for June 28

Democratic and Republican Primary Election voters from the 46 Palmetto State counties went to the polls on June 14 to select their candidates for local and statewide contests for the November General Election.

Incumbent Nancy Mace held off challenger Katie Arrington for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat in a hotly contested race that drew national attention and saw former Gov. Nikki Haley back Mace and former President Donald Trump endorse Arrington.

Former U.S. House representative Joe Cunningham won the Democratic nomination for governor and will face incumbent Henry McMaster in November.

In local contests, incumbent Leah Dupree won the Republican nomination for Clerk of Courts, defeating Clements Ferry Road area resident Lisa Kerns in a close contest. In the Berkeley County Coroner’s race, incumbent Coroner Darnell Hartwell held off challenger Danny Mazzell.

A primary runoff election will be held on Tuesday, June 28. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Local Democrats will return to the polls in a runoff for the U.S. Senate to select from the top two primary voter getters – Catherine Fleming Bruce and Krystle Matthews.

Local Republicans will return to select their candidate for Superintendent of Education in a race between Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver.

Below are the official results with 100% of precincts reporting for the following statewide offices, according to scvotes.org.

GOVERNOR

Democratic race

● Carlton Boyd – 9,579 votes – 5.28%

● Joe Cunningham – 102,473votes – 56.43%

● Mia S McLeod – 56,406 votes – 31.06%

● Calvin CJ Mack McMillan – 6,303 votes – 3.47%

● William H Williams – 6,829 votes – 3.76%

Republican race

● Henry McMaster – 306,543 votes – 83.3%

● Harrison Musselwhite – 61,462 votes – 16.7%

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES – DISTRICT 1

Republican race

● Katie Arrington – 33,589 votes – 45.22%

● Nancy Mace – 39,470 votes – 53.14%

*Note on the ballot: Lynz Piper-Loomis – 1,221 votes – 1.64%

(Democratic race uncontested)

U.S. SENATE

(Democratic race entering a runoff. See results below.)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican race

● Lauren Martel – 119,247 votes – 34.29%

● Alan Wilson – 228,538 votes – 65.71%

(Democratic race uncontested)

SECRETARY OF STATE

Republican race

● Keith Blandford – 85,050 votes – 24.86%

● Mark Hammond – 257,131 votes – 75.14%

(Democratic race uncontested)

SUPERINTENDENT OF EDUCATION

Democratic race

● Gary L Burgess – 54,464 votes – 31.18%

● Lisa Ellis – 87,529 votes – 50.11%

● Jerry Govan – 32,665 votes – 18.7%

(Republican race entering a runoff. See results below.)

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

Republican race

● Bill Bledsoe – 97,711 votes – 29.04%

● Bob Rozier – 39,391 votes – 11.71%

● Hugh Weathers – 199,424 votes – 59.26%

(Democratic race uncontested)

Below are the unofficial results with 100% of precincts reporting for the following county offices, according to berkeleycountysc.gov:

CLERK OF COURT – BERKELEY COUNTY

Republican race

● Leah Guerry Dupree – 9,094 votes – 52.02%

● Lisa Kerns – 8,389 votes – 47.98%

(Democratic race uncontested)

CORONER – BERKELEY COUNTY

Republican race

● Darnell Hartwell – 9,147 votes – 53.42%

● Danny Mazzell – 7,976 votes – 46.58%

(Democratic race uncontested)

RUNOFFS

U.S. SENATE

Democratic race

● Catherine Fleming Bruce – 59,777 votes – 34.69%

● Angela Geter – 55,281 votes – 32.08%

● Krystle Matthews – 57,278 votes – 33.24%

(Republican race uncontested)

SUPERINTENDENT OF EDUCATION

Republican race

● Travis Bedson – 47,241 votes – 13.94%

● Bryan Chapman – 42,498 votes – 12.54%

● Kizzi Gibson – 37,743 votes – 11.14%

● Lynda Leventis-Wells – 28,755 votes – 8.48%

● Kathy Maness – 103,608 votes – 30.57%

● Ellen Weaver – 79,077 votes – 23.33%

ADVISORY QUESTIONS

(Republican ballot only. None listed on the Democratic ballot.)

Q: Should people have the right to register with the political party of their choice when they register to vote?

A: Yes, in favor – 306,089 votes – 83.74%

A: No, opposed – 59,420 votes – 16.26%

Q: Should candidates for local school boards be able to run as a candidate of the political party of their choice, just like candidates for other elected offices?

A: Yes, in favor – 279,086 votes – 76.39%

A: No, opposed – 86,270 votes – 23.61%

Q: In a situation where there is more than one person responsible for damages in a lawsuit, do you support changing South Carolina law so that each person should pay damages based on that person’s actual share of fault?

A: Yes, in favor – 315,504 votes – 86.95%

A: No, opposed – 47,349 votes – 13.05%

VOTER TURNOUT

(46 counties, 2,254 precincts)

● Ballots cast: 565,538

● Registered voters: 3,317,605

● Turnout: 17.05%