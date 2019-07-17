From a state capital trip to swim lessons, Daniel Island summer camp keeps local kids busy

Last month Daniel Island children living at 305 Seven Farms Apartments participated in a free three-week summer camp organized by the Humanities Foundation. The program offered a diverse variety of activities, from educational tours to art programs.

The Humanities Foundation kicked off the 2019 program with a field trip to the South Carolina State House in Columbia. The program was established in response to the heinous shooting that took the lives of nine people attending a Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston back in 2015.

The visit to the capital was a fitting way to celebrate the life of the late Reverend Clemente Pinckney and the other members of the “Emanuel Nine.” The late South Carolina Senator was an ardent supporter of education and youth development. The trip highlighted Pinckney’s victories in his fight for South Carolina’s youth.

Lamar Mowatt, director of resident services at the Humanities Foundation, was instrumental in establishing the summer camp and organizing field trips for children living at the Seven Farms Apartment complex. The trip was an educational and emotional experience.

“The kids were able take pictures behind his (Pinckney’s) actual seat,” said Mowatt. “…It was a huge trip, touring the grounds and being a part of history with the kids who are our future leaders.”

S.C. State Senator Nikki Setzler helped facilitate the field trip to the capital to give young students an opportunity to learn more about South Carolina’s government.

“I am glad to have organized an opportunity for this wonderful group and next generation of leaders,” said Setzler. “The work the Humanities Foundation does for families that may be in need here in South Carolina is critically important, and treating their summer campers to a field trip to Columbia is just one of the many ways they strive to make life a little better for those they serve.”

Mowatt made sure the camp was both educational and fun for the campers.

“The kids are really having a blast this summer,” he exclaimed.

Daniel Island camper Josiah agreed and said, “ The water park was one of the best parts of camp.”

The campers also took trips to Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, Whirlin Waters Waterpark, and the Hunley submarine. The campers also went bowling, and thanks to the DIPOA/Community Fund, participated in swimming lessons.

The Exchange Club of Daniel Island helped subsidize the summer camp by donating some of the funds raised by the organization’s annual Pinwheels for Great Childhood Program. Jim Herzog, the club’s president-elect, says the group is an enthusiastic supporter of the organization.

“The Exchange Club of Daniel Island fully supports their efforts to deliver these services to our fellow residents on our island,” said Herzog. “…What wonderful exposure for the kids to have eyes-on experience of where our state government operates.”

For more information on the Humanities Foundation visit their website at humanitiesfoundation.org.