State House Rep. Smith gets candid at DI Community Speakers Series

Local resident Mark Smith — who serves in the South Carolina State House of Representatives for District 99, which includes parts of Charleston and Berkeley counties — was the guest speaker at the Daniel Island Community Speakers Series held on Nov. 3 at the Daniel Island Club.

Smith emphasized he was not there to campaign. “This is not a stump speech, this is not a vote for Mark Smith campaign speech,” he said. “Think of it more as a fireside chat.”

The audience listened intently to Smith’s heartfelt presentation as he spoke about rising above his childhood circumstances. Born and raised in the Lowcountry, Smith said he was the kid from the wrong side of the tracks. His grandparents were cotton mill workers and farmers; his dad was employed as a sheriff, while his mom worked in a sewing room.

Smith joked, “My family taught me what I didn’t want to do.”

When his parents divorced, Smith was raised by his single mom in government housing.

He recounted his embarrassing experiences at the local Piggly Wiggly. He would often leave the store before his mom bought the groceries because he didn’t want his friends to see they were paying with food stamps.

Smith said his mother instilled a strong work ethic that has helped him throughout his life. “My family knows the difference between a hand-out and a hand-up ... Statistically I’m not supposed to be where I am today,” he said. “The American dream is not dead. It is alive and available if you’re willing to work hard. It doesn’t matter where you start, it matters what you do with what you are given. You can do and be anything.”

Growing up, Smith was encouraged by a friend’s father to get into the funeral business. While attending mortuary school, Smith met his wife, Elayne. In 1999, he partnered with the McAlister Funeral Home and bought 50% of the company. Today, Smith is the owner and president of McAlister-Smith Funeral Homes, Avinger Funeral Home, and Palmetto Cremation Society.

Elected to the two-year seat in 2020, Smith gave an overview of his first year as the representative for District 99. “I’m very hope-filled. A lot of folks are there for the right reasons,” he said of the other elected officials who serve in the State House. He stressed the importance of keeping Washington, D.C., out of local politics to better serve the community. Smith, a Republican, remains focused on working together — regardless of party affiliation.

His top priorities for next year are infrastructure, health care, education, and the environment. He expressed the pressing need for responsible infrastructure — improvements to take care of problems from potholes to bridges.

Smith wants to expand telehealth and make sure there’s proper health care for all ages. He is an advocate for school choice because he believes one size does not fit all when it comes to education. He also emphasized energy investments to protect the quality of life in the Lowcountry.

Smith said he is grateful for the unconditional support of his family and his employees. He splits his time between Charleston and Columbia, while still overseeing his funeral business. He said his positive relationships with others helps him find a way to successfully balance his business and his commitment to representing citizens.