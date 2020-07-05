STAUBES ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 99

Chris Staubes announced his bid for the Republican nomination for South Carolina House District 99, covering Hanahan, Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and Goose Creek.

Staubes’ platform focuses on three key issues of importance to our residents: infrastructure, education and integrity, according to his press release.

Staubes is the owner of the Staubes Law Firm and has more than 20 years experience assisting small- and medium-sized businesses locally. Additionally, Staubes serves as president of the Coastal Carolina Council of the Boy Scouts of America, overseeing all scout activity across Hanahan, Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and Goose

Creek. Prior to taking the helm of the Coastal Carolina Council, Staubes served as an elected member of the Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees (2014-2018), and as president of the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (2015-2018).

The Republican primary is scheduled for June 9. Visit 2020Absentee.com to learn more about absentee voting.