Home / News / Stay-at-Home order for city of Charleston

Stay-at-Home order for city of Charleston

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 4:57am admin

STAY-AT-HOME ORDER goes in place for City of Charleston, including Daniel Island and Cainhoy areas on Thursday. City Council passed the ordinance yesterday evening. The order requires residents to stay home except for visits to the doctor or other medical care, the grocery store, pharmacy, or if you are a worker at an essential business. Outdoor exercise is also permitted but city parks have been closed. Full ordinance here./sites/default/files/stayathomeordiance.pdf

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here