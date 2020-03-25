Stay-at-Home order for city of Charleston

STAY-AT-HOME ORDER goes in place for City of Charleston, including Daniel Island and Cainhoy areas on Thursday. City Council passed the ordinance yesterday evening. The order requires residents to stay home except for visits to the doctor or other medical care, the grocery store, pharmacy, or if you are a worker at an essential business. Outdoor exercise is also permitted but city parks have been closed. Full ordinance here. /sites/default/files/stayathomeordiance.pdf