Still plenty of reasons to be merry this holiday season

As the official start to the Holiday Season has kicked off, folks are sure to be missing many of their favorite community events they usually look forward to celebrating. But there are still plenty of traditions to enjoy.

The annual Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Holiday Festival has been cancelled including the community Christmas tree lighting and the holiday market usually held at Volvo Car Stadium.

“Unfortunately, the annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Festival on Daniel Island will not take place in 2020 due to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barbara McLaughlin, POA manager of community services, in a statement. “This postponement decision was made due to various concerns including bringing large numbers of individuals to the Volvo Car Stadium, Guggenheim Terrace and into the Daniel Island community. These events require permitting each year from the City of Charleston Special Events Committee, and they are presently not permitting/approving any large scale events at this time due to COVID-19. Both of these events bring large numbers of attendees and the inability to ensure that sellers and shoppers wear masks, frequently touched surfaces and the need to disinfect these surfaces constantly and being able to ensure that these safeguards were being monitored, as well as controlling the six-foot social distancing guidelines, just made it impossible for this year. We felt this was in the best interest of public safety and our citizens’ well-being to minimize the risk of communal spread and exposure.”

McLaughlin noted that the community tree and a menorah are still on display at Guggenheim Terrace, and that the POA’s rooftop lights and other decorations are still being illuminated at many common areas across the community.

“We invite everyone to enjoy all of the holiday lights and other decorations that our DIPOA lighting vendor has put up in our commercial area along Seven Farms Drive and Island Park Drive,” she said. “Additionally, we also will have a festive tree again this year at Smythe Park Lake. These areas will be festively decorated as we normally do each year and we hope that these decorations put a smile on every one’s face and help keep alive our community holiday spirit, even though we are not able to host our normal holiday events and gather together this year.”

The annual ceremony to light the community menorah was also sidelined by COVID.

“Due to the concerns surrounding the coronavirus, and for the safety and wellbeing of the Daniel Island community, the scheduled ninth Annual Chanukah event will be cancelled for this year. We thank the DI community and the POA for all their support and look forward to next year’s 2021 celebration,” said Fred Danziger, event coordinator.