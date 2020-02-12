Still plenty of reasons to be merry this holiday season
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 9:49am admin
Some annual events were cancelled, but others have adapted
By:
Boots Gifford
As the official start to the Holiday Season has kicked off, folks are sure to be missing many of their favorite community events they usually look forward to celebrating. But there are still plenty of traditions to enjoy.
The annual Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Holiday Festival has been cancelled including the community Christmas tree lighting and the holiday market usually held at Volvo Car Stadium.
“Unfortunately, the annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Festival on Daniel Island will not take place in 2020 due to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barbara McLaughlin, POA manager of community services, in a statement. “This postponement decision was made due to various concerns including bringing large numbers of individuals to the Volvo Car Stadium, Guggenheim Terrace and into the Daniel Island community. These events require permitting each year from the City of Charleston Special Events Committee, and they are presently not permitting/approving any large scale events at this time due to COVID-19. Both of these events bring large numbers of attendees and the inability to ensure that sellers and shoppers wear masks, frequently touched surfaces and the need to disinfect these surfaces constantly and being able to ensure that these safeguards were being monitored, as well as controlling the six-foot social distancing guidelines, just made it impossible for this year. We felt this was in the best interest of public safety and our citizens’ well-being to minimize the risk of communal spread and exposure.”
McLaughlin noted that the community tree and a menorah are still on display at Guggenheim Terrace, and that the POA’s rooftop lights and other decorations are still being illuminated at many common areas across the community.
“We invite everyone to enjoy all of the holiday lights and other decorations that our DIPOA lighting vendor has put up in our commercial area along Seven Farms Drive and Island Park Drive,” she said. “Additionally, we also will have a festive tree again this year at Smythe Park Lake. These areas will be festively decorated as we normally do each year and we hope that these decorations put a smile on every one’s face and help keep alive our community holiday spirit, even though we are not able to host our normal holiday events and gather together this year.”
The annual ceremony to light the community menorah was also sidelined by COVID.
“Due to the concerns surrounding the coronavirus, and for the safety and wellbeing of the Daniel Island community, the scheduled ninth Annual Chanukah event will be cancelled for this year. We thank the DI community and the POA for all their support and look forward to next year’s 2021 celebration,” said Fred Danziger, event coordinator.
Another popular neighborhood celebration — Christmas in the Alley — has also been cancelled for 2020
The gathering, which takes place in the alley behind the homes on Gibbon Street, would have marked its 10th year in 2020. Families on the alley typically decorate the space into a lively Christmas wonderland complete with twinkling lights, holiday music, treats, gifts for charity, and pictures with Santa.
Daniel Island resident Terry Haas, one of hosts of the event, said she is hopeful it will be back in 2021.
But there are other holiday traditions that will continue.
The Daniel Island Garden Club is hosting a holiday wreath-making demonstration on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m., at Holy Cross Church parish hall, 299 Seven Farms Drive. Past Garden Club President Kim Kolts will conduct the session and participants will be able to use the skills to add to their own home decorations.
The meeting can also be viewed on Zoom. For more information contact Linda Price, lmcwpr@gmail.com.
Another Garden Club tradition will be in full swing — the annual Holiday Lighting Decoration Contest. Judging will be conducted on Dec. 10, from 6-10 p.m. The club asks those that want to be considered to have decorations completed and lights and any other electrical decorations turned on during that time.
The judges will make their selections that evening and will get written permission from the homeowner to submit their house and allow it to be photographed. So be ready for a knock on the door if your home is selected.
Photos of the winning homes will be published in the Dec. 24 issue of The Daniel Island News, so residents can take their own walking or driving tour to view the winners.
Many ways to give to those in need have continued — with local needs seeing increases due to the many economic impacts of COVID-19.
Daniel Island residents Tim and Terry Haas of Century 21 Properties Plus are partnering with “Toys for Tots” this year in hopes of delivering a sleigh full of gifts to local children in need. The couple have placed donation boxes on their front porch at 8034 Gibbon Street and will be collecting new, unwrapped gifts for children of all ages through Dec. 9.
They have also created an Amazon wish list for those looking for ideas on what to purchase: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1VNU2NUOTNCH2?&sort=default.
Those donating are welcome to drop off gifts at the Haas home, or have them shipped directly to them from Amazon.
“We need to spread joy and help where we can,” said Terry Haas. “And this is an easy way to do that! We want to make sure that as many people as possible have a wonderful holiday season.”
The toys will be delivered to deserving families in the Charleston area. As a thank you to those who participate, the Haas real estate team is giving away a beach cruiser bicycle. They ask that those taking part in the toy drive post a picture of them dropping off a present, or a screenshot of their Amazon order, and tag them (@TerryHaasCentury21) for a chance to win. For more details, visit https://terryhaas.com/toysfortots/.
Many local retailers also have donation boxes in their stores for other gift and food giveaways. Shoppers are encouraged to give what they can.
One Charleston-area event that is a longstanding holiday tradition seems to have been made for the COVID-19 era.
The James Island Festival of Lights is being conducted with only some minor changes to traditional celebration. The drive-through aspect of the festival was built for “social distancing” before we even knew what social distancing was.
While in past years, visitors could stop halfway through the drive for a visit to the shopping area, with art displays, roasting marshmallows, cocoa and more. This year visitors will have to remain in their vehicles, but there will be a drive-up concession stand.
The display opened Nov. 13 and continues nightly through Dec. 31, 5:30-10 p.m. To learn more, go to https://ccprc.com/1975/Holiday-Festival-of-Lights.
Another area event that has adapted is the 13th Annual Chanukah at The Bend on Dec. 13, which has been reimagined as a drive-in celebration hosted at The Bend at 3775 Azalea Drive in North Charleston.
Traditionally known as Chanukah on the Square, Chanukah at The Bend is the same spirited event but at a new location and drive-in style to accommodate a safe experience for attendees.
Join with members of the Jewish community for the extravaganza sponsored by the Norman and Gerry Sue Arnold Foundation and the City of Charleston. The event will be drive-in style where families and friends can tailgate at a social distance from the safety
and comfort of their own vehicle, with the beautiful sunset along the Ashley River.
Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 4 p.m.
All food and activities during Chanukah at the Bend are free to all participants. Delicious traditional Jewish foods and beverages will be made fresh onsite (with no shortage of potato latkes). Carts will deliver food and beverages to cars so no one has to leave their area. Carts will also be delivering crafts and activities for children to enjoy in or around their vehicles.
For more event information or questions, contact Susie Tecklenburg at admin@jewishchs.org and join the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/1058364601269316.
While the City of Charleston had to cancel its annual Holiday Parade and Holiday Boat Parade due to the pandemic, there are a few activities that will go on with some safety protocols in place.
The Charleston Holiday Market in Marion Square will be held Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 5-20. Additional spacing between vendors, hand washing/sanitizing stations and the requirement that all vendors and patrons wear masks and maintain
social distancing throughout the events will be maintained. Vendors will include farm products, packaged food vendors, artisans and crafters.
The annual city tree lighting will be held virtually on the evening of Dec. 6 on Facebook, facebook.com/CityCharleston. Mayor John Tecklenburg will deliver his holiday greeting also on Facebook on Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.
From now until Jan.1, 2021, the city is providing two hours of free parking downtown with this year’s Holiday Magic in Historic Charleston parking voucher. The voucher can be downloaded here: bit.ly/2VpMHfv.
Other holiday events outside of Daniel Island can be found by visiting the Charleston Visitors Bureau website at https://www.charlestoncvb.com/events/.