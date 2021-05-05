Stop light to make matters safer on Clements Ferry Road

Amidst all of the roadwork on the Clements Ferry Road corridor, the number one priority since the very beginning has been motorists’ safety. One neighborhood connected to the busy exchange will soon be getting a little safer to navigate.

“The signalization of Beresford Run on Clements Ferry Road, which will involve the reconfiguration of the entire intersection to include Enterprise Boulevard, making it a full four-way intersection, is moving forward due to the proposed development to occur along both of those streets,” said Charleston City Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo.

The community’s need for it was expedited due to proposed development of a fire station and other public safety amenities. The intersection has been a nuisance for residents in Beresford Creek Landing for the past 15 years.

Awareness of the traffic issue was brought forward by the Beresford Creek Landing Homeowners Association in 2005. Discussions expressed how a stop light would prevent collisions and spare the headache of trying to safely enter and exit the subdivision.

Ten years later, then S.C. Department of Transportation Chair Jim Rozier, invited by Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley, spoke out at a meeting at the Beresford Creek Landing Clubhouse. The meeting was standing-room only as residents packed the clubhouse elbow to elbow.

“They definitely have a need for a traffic light at that intersection,” Rozier said. “…And it would be a major help for the trucking company next door. They have a terrible time getting in and out.”

Lately, there has been a lot of conversation and concern over the placement of curb cuts on Beresford Run, according to Delcioppo. The city believes cross access on public roads is important for traffic management; however, that does not mean numerous curb cuts.

Beresford Run is a public road, so the city’s Public Service Engineering Division and Traffic & Transportation Department will address any maintenance, right-of-way or other needs and requests. The timeline of the project’s installation is unknown at this time.