Suicide is ‘an equal opportunity event’

The recent deaths of celebrities Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain bring suicide, once again, to the forefront of national attention. By all appearances, Spade and Bourdain had outstanding lives. They achieved success, fame and fortune. Why would two people who have reached such heights commit suicide? Tragically, because they are irrevocability gone, the answers to that question will forever remain unknown.

In the U.S., suicide rates are up 25 percent since 1999 and, according to the Centers for Disease Control, those numbers have increased each year. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for individuals for ages 10 to 34 and the forth-leading cause of death for ages 35 to 54. Nearly 45,000 Americans committed suicide in 2016, prompting researchers to call suicide a public health crisis.

THE STORY BEHIND THE NUMBERS

Many attribute the increase in suicides to a breakdown in the mental health system. In the past two decades, we have seen a steady rise in the number of Americans receiving a diagnosis of conditions often associated with suicide such as depression and anxiety. Yet, over 50 percent of suicides committed last year were by people with no mental health diagnosis.

The World Health Organization defines mental health as being able to cope with the normal stresses of life, to work productively and fruitfully and to make a contribution to your community. Spade and Bourdain worked productively and contributed on a global scale. It seems that two-thirds of that definition of mental health may not be enough. In mental health circles, suicide is often referred to as “an equal opportunity event” meaning given the right circumstances anyone can become suicidal.

Some experts point to changes in society as the primary force behind the steady rise in suicide. In these days of information overload, constant connectivity and smiling, happy social media facades posted by friends and family, more Americans than ever report feeling isolated and dissatisfied. A recent study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry found that dissatisfaction with life carries a risk of suicide that appears to be mediated through health behaviors and active social supports.

THE RIPPLE EFFECT

Whether a mental health issue or a social forces issue, suicide creates a ripple effect within the communities of the person who committed suicide. When an individual takes his or her own life, every member of that person’s various communities is exposed to suicide in a real and personal way. That up-close and personal exposure increases the risk of suicide for others in that community.

Experts have identified a long-standing trend of suicide as a contagion within a community. Suicides increased by nearly 10 percent in the five months following the 2014 Robin Williams suicide and nearly 12 percent following the suicide of Marilyn Monroe in 1962. With repeated exposure, we may begin to feel as if we know and identify with the celebrities we watch. So, while they may not know us, celebrities become part of our communities and this may lead some to be deeply impacted by events such as the Spade or Bourdain suicides.

The ripple effect of the suicide is not limited to celebrities. The effect happens in families, workplaces, churches and schools. According to the National Institutes of Health, the impact of a suicide on families and friends has far-reaching effects including extreme guilt for not preventing the suicide, feelings of failure that their loved one didn’t feel loved enough and anger or resentment at the person who suicides and distress over what can now never be resolved.

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

The finality of suicide makes this a difficult issue for many to discuss. Often people are afraid to start a conversation about suicide, fearing the reaction they may receive. One of the common myths about suicide asserts that only trained mental health professionals can prevent a suicide. In reality, anyone who cares enough to broach the topic can intervene and facilitate getting the suicidal person to the professional help they need. Medical and mental health professionals can treat a suicidal person but that person must first get to the professional help.

It is important to be aware of what you can do to intervene when someone you know may be suicidal. First, never underestimate the power of showing up. If you suspect someone is suicidal be present and stay connected. Experts agree that feelings of isolation increase suicidal ideation and preventing isolation is a first step in preventing suicide.

Second, learn the warning signs of suicide so you have a better chance of identifying when someone is at risk (https://afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs/). Third, ask about suicidal intentions. Another myth claims that asking about suicide will put ideas into people’s heads. Just the opposite is true. Asking about suicide gives the hurting person permission to speak openly to you and may mean the difference between life and death.

Finally, get the suicidal person to professional help. That could mean calling the national suicide hotline 1-800-273-8255, taking the suicidal person to an emergency room or calling 911.

It is often said, “It takes a village to raise a child.” It also takes a village to keep all of us safe from suicide. Look for additional articles on this important topic in upcoming issues of The Daniel Island News.

Laurie Hubbs is a Licensed Professional Counselor and a Board Certified Coach specializing in relationship issues. Laurie trains counselors and life coaches on a variety of topics including healthy marriages, workplace relationships, suicide, domestic violence, and personal performance. Laurie happily lives on Daniel Island with her husband, Dean.