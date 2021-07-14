Summer’s list of local spots for art lovers

The summer season is a blank canvas, so if you are in need of some artistic inspiration, here is a creative list of ways to experience art. Galleries and museums are open, air-conditioned, and ready for you to experience Charleston’s art scene. There are also a variety of cool artistic journeys for day-trippers to venture to as well as workshops for folks of all ages.

Put your binge-watching days behind you and enjoy our bright and colorful interactive summer season!

A great, searchable lineup of area galleries can be found at CharlestonCVB.com. Just click “Explore Charleston” and the “Arts and Culture” tab for a list of “24 Art Galleries that will leave you inspired” as well as an “Art Lover’s Guide to Charleston” to get started. The site also has other great tourism ideas appealing to visual, musical and historical art enthusiasts.

A local museum favorite is the Gibbes Museum (GibbesMuseum.org) which offers programs and lectures, classes and workshops for adults, art camps and studio classes for kids, including hands-on instruction in painting and brush lettering.

The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (ExploreCML.org) has limited capacity with reservations required, so book early to experience their interactive art play space which is a must-do for little ones.

At Redux Contemporary Art Center, enthusiasts aged 21 and up can enjoy an Unwined Watercolor workshop the second Tuesday of each month, and figure drawing classes take place every Sunday. Registration is required at ReduxStudios.org. Redux is a nonprofit, supportive workspace that provides affordable studio space, gallery and exhibit space for artists. Later this month, artists can attend workshop retreats in the mountains with a variety of interactive classes. Redux Art Retreat at Wildacres in Little Switzerland, North

Carolina, is based on available space – register online now.

Wonderful free exhibitions are also on display at Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art (Halsey.cofc.edu). Also free is Susan Perkins Visual Virgil exhibit at the City Gallery. Visit CharlestonArts.org for tickets and other city sponsored art events.

Art and history collide at The Charleston Museum (CharlestonMuseum.org) with beautiful ongoing exhibits featuring basket weaving. Reserve a seat for a special treat on Saturday, July 17, when local artisan Sarah Edwards-Hammond shares the secret to weaving Lowcountry Sweetgrass into art.

Spend a Saturday downtown at the Farmers Market at Marion Square where you can visit Daniel Island resident Amanda McLenon and other local artists selling their wares under the oaks while you treat yourself to some farm fresh veggies to take home.

Take a day trip by registering for a handful of in-person workshops available in the most delightfully sweet small town up the road: McClellanville. They’ve got a full events calendar to feed the souls of artists of all ages at McClellanvilleArtsCounsel.com.

On Daniel Island, sketch under the oaks at Smythe Lake. Take photos of the sunrise down by the Wando. Let the kids draw with sidewalk chalk or create a tie-dye T-shirt. Pick a creative path and run with your own ideas. These are just a few to get your creative juices flowing.